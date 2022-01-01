Go
A Petaluma favorite for breakfast, lunch and weekend brunch. Tea Room Cafe serves no-fuss good food that is sure to please bacon-lovers, vegans, and everyone in between. Its vibrant, often bustling dining room is host to local art, a life-sized cow and lively conversation.

SOUPS

316 Western Ave • $$

Avg 4.5 (314 reviews)

Intimate
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Cash-Only
Parking
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Cryptocurrency
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

316 Western Ave

Petaluma CA

Sunday8:00 am - 2:30 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:30 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:30 pm
WednesdayClosed
Thursday7:00 am - 3:30 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:30 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:30 pm
