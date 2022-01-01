TEA ROOM CAFE
A Petaluma favorite for breakfast, lunch and weekend brunch. Tea Room Cafe serves no-fuss good food that is sure to please bacon-lovers, vegans, and everyone in between. Its vibrant, often bustling dining room is host to local art, a life-sized cow and lively conversation.
SOUPS
316 Western Ave • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
316 Western Ave
Petaluma CA
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 3:30 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 3:30 pm
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 3:30 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 3:30 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 2:30 pm
