Tequila's 2

*Special Request may be subject to additional charge*
Proudly serving the Branson area for 10 years. Come in and see our beautiful new home and enjoy some delicious mexican food and margaritas.

4845 Gretna Rd • $$

Avg 4.2 (679 reviews)

Popular Items

Chimichanga$9.99
We stuff a flour tortilla with your choice of Shredded Beef or Chicken then deep fry it to golden brown. Topped with cheese dip, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo. Served with rice and beans.
Small Guacamole Dip$3.50
5 oz of our house made guacamole.
Fajita$13.99
Chicken or Steak cooked with Onions, Tomatoes and Bell Peppers in our Special Recipe. Served with Rice, Beans, Lettuce, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Pico de Gallo and Tortillas.
Fajita Quesadilla$9.99
Grilled Chicken, Steak or Mixed grilled with tomato, onion and bell pepper stuffed into a flour tortilla with melted Cheese. Served with Rice & Beans.
Order of Rice$2.50
Side Order of Rice.
1/2 Special de la Casa$6.99
A 1/2 order of our yummy Special de la Casa.
Special de la Casa$10.99
Grilled Chicken or Steak on a bed of rice smothered in Cheese dip.
Small Cheese Dip$3.99
5 oz of our yummy Cheese Dip.
Large Cheese Dip$6.99
10 oz of our yummy Cheese Dip.
Fajitas Lunch$9.99
A lunch sized portion of our delicious fajitas. Your choice of steak, chicken or mixed. Served with rice, beans, side salad, sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo. Choice of flour or corn tortillas.
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Happy Hour
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

4845 Gretna Rd

Branson MO

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
