Thai Orchid

Thai Orchid has been serving Mission since 1991

NOODLES

6504 Martway St • $$

Avg 4.1 (229 reviews)

Popular Items

N3. Pad Sea Ew$13.95
Soft flat rice noodles sauteed with choice of meat, broccoli, and egg.
4. Crispy Spring Rolls$4.95
Our signature spring rolls, wrapped with shrimp, ground chicken, jelly noodles, carrot and cabbage, served with plum sauce. Enjoy our delicious Thai appetizers by it self or before your meal.
C2. Massaman Curry$14.95
Famous southern Thai style red curry, semi-sweet spicy coconut milk accompanied with potatoes, onions, bell pepper and peanuts. Gluten free.
Pad Thai (L)$10.95
5. Soft Spring Rolls$5.95
Gluten free. Cooked shrimp, seasoned jelly noodles, lettuce, and fresh herbs wrapped in thin rice paper, served with delicious spicy and sweet chili sauce with ground peanut.
F2. Basil Fried Rice$13.95
Fried rice with chili paste sauce and Thai sweet basil with choice of pork, beef, or chicken or shrimp. All fried rice is prepared in traditional Thai style with egg, and onions. *Can not be made no spice*
N6. Pad Kee Mao$14.95
Soft flat rice noodles sauteed with choice of meat, broccoli, and egg in sweet basil chili paste sauce. *Can not be made no spice*
N1. Pad Thai$14.95
The most popular Thai noodle dish, soft thin rice noodles sauteed with choice of meat, egg, bean sprouts, scallion, and ground peanuts. *This dish can not be made no spice*
F4. Fried Chicken Fried Rice$14.95
Thai style fried rice topped with fried chicken breast, served with sweet chili sauce. All fried rice is prepared in traditional Thai style with egg, and onions.
12. Crab Rangoon$7.95
Lightly fried Rangoon wrap stuffed with silky cream cheese filling, served with plum sauce. Enjoy our delicious Thai appetizers by it self or before your meal. (10 pieces)
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

6504 Martway St

Mission KS

SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 10:45 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:45 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:45 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:45 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:45 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 3:29 pm, 3:30 pm - 10:45 pm
