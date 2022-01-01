Go
The Basin

For two decades, The Basin has been the neighborhood restaurant where friends and family can come together to celebrate the best things in life: good food, good health and good wine!

TACOS • HAMBURGERS

14572 Big Basin Way • $$$

Avg 4.5 (697 reviews)

Popular Items

Tacos- MUSHROOM (Two per order)$12.00
spicy mushroom quesadillas V GF
wild mushrooms, roasted tomato salsa, jalapeño, cilantro
Cheeseburger & Truffle Fries$22.00
cheddar, caramelized onions, wild mushrooms
Tacos - Short Rib (two per order)$15.00
cotija cheese, pickled onion, radish, cilantro, aji verde salsa
Berkshire Pork Chop$37.00
Brown sugar glaze, smashed fingerling potatoes, fried brussels sprouts, braised cabbage & bacon
Duck Confit$35.00
Creamy parmesan polenta, pan sauce, zucchini, dried cherry tomatoes, kalamata olives
San Miguel Caesar Salad$13.00
avocado, cotija cheese, radish, corn tortilla strips, cilantro caesar dressing
Grandma's Butter Lettuce Salad$13.00
Avocado, red onion, celery, carrots, radish, Grandma's secret vinaigrette
Tempura Fried Green Beans$14.00
haricot vert green beans, sesame seeds, ponzu sauce, sambal aioli
Brussel Sprout and Kale Salad$13.00
Baby brussels sprouts, julienne kale, roasted almonds, pecorino, citrus vinaigrette
Citrus & Burrata Salad$19.00
heirloom tomato, basil pesto, pickled red onion, herbs, sourdough croutons
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

14572 Big Basin Way

Saratoga CA

Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

