The Chequit

A unique blend of asian inspired locally sourced plates and bistro classics in the historic Chequit Hotel with 149 years of hospitality

23 Grand Avenue

Popular Items

Shrimp Tempura$16.00
Tempura Battered Shrimp, Avocado, Spicy Aioli
Fried Rice$22.00
Mung Bean Sprouts. Crossroads Farm Egg, Scallion, Shaved Rainbow Carrots, Local Edamame, Fresh Ginger
Kids Smash Burger$12.00
Scallion Pancakes$12.00
Fried Scallion Pancakes, Spicy Soy Dipping Sauce
Smash Burger$20.00
Double Kobe Beef, Aged Cheddar, Bacon Onion Jam, Local Butter Lettuce, Brioche, Old Bay Chips
Fluke$34.00
Gluten Free Almond Crusted, Local Fingerlings, Broccoli Rabe, Lemon, Capers, Parsely
23 Grand Avenue

Shelter Island NY

Sunday12:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 am - 9:00 pm
