The Dam Cafe

Welcome to Paradise and The Dam Cafe!
We prepare our food with genuine love and
respect for life & planet Earth. That’s why you’ll find organic ingredients, delicious food and coffee... and an all-star staff that make it special every time!

55 W Lake Blvd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

ICED COFFEE 16oz$5.35
Freshly roasted, brewed and refrigerated, then poured over ice. Robust & Delicious.
COFFEE$2.00
Our coffees are fresh-roasted locally just for The Dam Cafe, then freshly-ground and brewed with a proprietary formula... that's why it's so dam good!
BREAKFAST SANDWICH$10.95
Fried Egg w/ melted cheddar cheese over bacon or sausage, served on your choice of toasted bread, bagel or English muffin.
BREAKFAST BURRITO$11.75
Fried Egg w/ cheddar cheese, pico de gallo & sour cream on flour tortilla, with your choice of bacon or sausage.
VEGGIE BREAKFAST BURRITO$11.75
OUR VEGGIE BURRITO IS SCRUMPTIOUS JUST LIKE IT IS WITH AVOCADO, TOMATOES AND RED ONION, A FRIED EGG, FRESH PICO DE GALLO ~ MELTED CHEDDAR CHEESE AND A NIP OF SOUR CREAM NESTLED INTO A SOFT FLOUR TORTILLA.
TOASTED BAGEL$5.25
Toasted bagel topped with your choice: cream cheese, real butter, strawberry preserves... we have many options. You'll find what you're looking for, and more!
CHAI LATTE$4.95
Choose one of our delicious CHAI flavors: Tiger Spice, Vanilla, Green Tea, DECAF, or Sugar Free... lovingly mixed with your choice of steamed milk.
BAC0N BURLY RITO$13.99
Our delicious costa rican style Black Beans & Rice w/ Bacon, cheddar cheese, avocado, homemade pico de gallo and sour cream, wrapped in a large flour tortilla.
HASH BROWNS$2.95
Breakfast potato patties perfectly crisped on the outside, tasty hot and tender on the inside.
LATTE$4.95
Delicious espresso freshly ground & hand-pressed, artfully poured over your choice of steamed milk. (whole, nonfat, 1/2n1/2, almond, or oat milk)
Location

55 W Lake Blvd

Tahoe City CA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

