The HandleBar

32 Craft Beers on Tap + From-Scratch Menu! The best food on the Raccoon River Bike Trail.

GRILL

1607 Sugar Grove • $$

Avg 4.7 (148 reviews)

Popular Items

Jr. Cheeseburger$7.00
quarter pound smash patty / american cheese / french fries / pickle
Single Patty Handleburger$10.00
quarter pound smash patty / bacon onion jam / smoked gouda / brioche bun / lettuce + pickle
Southwest Salad$14.00
mixed greens / grilled chicken / roasted corn / pico de gallo / white cheddar / sliced tomato / black beans / tortilla strips / cilantro lime dressing
Pub Nachos$10.00
house potato chips / white cheddar / DSM Bacon Co. bacon / pico de gallo / sour crema / add chicken or pulled pork +$4
Trail Burger$14.00
two quarter pound smash patties / brioche bun / lettuce + pickle /add cheese +$1 /add bacon, mushroom, jalapeno or sauteed onion +$1ea
Single Patty Trail Burger$9.00
quarter pound smash patty / brioche bun lettuce + pickle / add cheese +$1 / add bacon, mushroom, jalapeno or caramelized onion +$1 ea
Kids Mac & Cheese$7.00
elbow noodles / american cheese sauce / french fries
Pita Club$13.00
grilled pita / ham + turkey / bacon / white cheddar / mixed greens / sliced tomato / italian mayo / pickle
Handleburger$15.00
two quarter pound smash patties / bacon onion jam / smoked gouda / brioche bun / lettuce + pickle
Kids Grilled Hot Dog$7.00
quarter pound all beef dog / french fries
Attributes and Amenities

Gift Cards
Curbside Pickup
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

1607 Sugar Grove

Dallas Center IA

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

