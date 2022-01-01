Go
Toast

The Honey Paw

The Honey Paw is a bright, contemporary bistro offering Asian-inspired noodles & other delicious bites.

NOODLES

78 Middle Street • $

Avg 4.8 (3034 reviews)

Popular Items

Napa Cabbage Salad$12.00
Chinese mustard, apple, peanuts, radish, pickled red onion (vegan). ***Contains peanuts. Can be made without peanuts***
Khao Soi$23.00
egg noodle, smoked lamb, coconut curry, mustard greens, jalapeño, lime, crispy noodles. ***Contains shellfish, egg and gluten.*** (Broth, noodles, crispy noodles and lime packed separately)
Honey Soft Serve$8.00
Caramelized honey ice cream, chocolate shell, maldon sea salt, crunchy "honey comb". ***Contains trace amounts of sesame***
Wings$14.00
lime, chili, coconut. ***contains fish sauce, dairy and gluten***
Mee Goreng$18.00
mien noodle, smoked pork, crab, bok choy, egg, ginger crab sambal. ***Contains shellfish, dairy, egg and gluten (Can ONLY omit dairy and/or egg. CANNOT BE MADE SHELLFISH OR GLUTEN FREE)***
Mapo Doufu$17.00
Heiwa tofu, fermented black bean, szechuan chili, mushroom, peanuts. ***Contains peanuts, can be made without peanuts. Very spicy! Even less spicy will have a kick.***
Pad Kee Mao$18.00
wide rice noodle, dry-aged beef, cabbage, chilies, basil ***contains gluten and shellfish. Can be made gluten free, shellfish free and/or vegetarian upon request***
Mushroom Tom Kha$19.00
Rice noodle, confit porcini, squash, sweet potato, basil, cilantro ***Pescatarian. Contains fin fish. Gluten Free. Can be made vegetarian and celiac safe upon request***
Fried Bread$5.00
Fried bread with pickled Fresno peppers, cured lemon rind and miso butter. ***Contains gluten and dairy.***
Kimchi Ramen$21.00
Pork belly, bok choy, pickled shiitake, soft egg, nori, garlic rayu. ***contains shellfish, gluten, fin fish, alliums, egg, sesame, beef and pork***
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

78 Middle Street

Portland ME

Sunday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Evo Kitchen + Bar

No reviews yet

Maine food, bold flavors.
Evo sources local fish, meats and vegetables from our neighborhood fish mongers and farmers and prepares the best seasonal ingredients with the flavors of the Mediterranean.
Enjoy some of your favorite foods prepared in new and exciting ways!

Amato's

No reviews yet

Pizza • Pasta • Sandwiches • Salads • Since 1902

Portland Lobster Company

No reviews yet

No Maine restaurant roundup would be complete without a lobster shack. There is no shortage of the red crustaceans in Portland, but not all lobster rolls are created equal: Many have more mayo than meat, unless you're at Portland Lobster Company (pictured, above right). This laid-back eatery, found on the dock near Commercial Street, is a quintessential example of the genre: All ordering is done at the cashier, and there is seating both indoors and at outdoor picnic tables shaded by red umbrellas. Regardless of where you settle, you will find yourself holding onto the plastic lobster buzzer for dear life as you await your order. Non-lobster items like fried clams and the crab and avocado wrap are worth tasting, but why not start with a roll? The fresh lobster meat has a slight buttery glaze and is nestled into a toasted and buttered bun. The accompanying fries are crispy and just too delicious to pass up, and the coleslaw is dressed with the ideal amount of poppy seed vinaigrette.

The Holy Donut

No reviews yet

Handmade Maine Potato Donuts

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston