Go
Toast

The Nor'Easter Pound & Market

Come in and enjoy!

SEAFOOD

10 Huntington Rd • $$$

Avg 4.7 (177 reviews)

Popular Items

HS KEEPAH LOB DINNER ~1.5LBS$38.00
CLASSIC$11.00
Parmesan Truffle Fries$7.00
GRILLED 'BRATWURST'$13.00
Plant-based bratwurst on a pretzel bun with mustard and sauerkraut. Comes with your choice of french fries.
SIDE OF FRIES$4.00
FRIED HADDOCK SANDWICH$15.00
Crispy fried Gulf of Maine haddock, served on a toasted brioche bun with our homemade tartar sauce, lettuce, tomato, pickle and onion. Served with your choice of fries. GLUTEN FREE W/ GLUTEN FREE BUN
SMALL GARDEN SALAD$7.00
Small leafy spring mix salad, with carrots, onions, cherry tomatoes, and your choice of our homemade dressing on the side.
FISHERMAN LOBSTER$27.00
12 WINGS HALF/HALF$23.00
Twelve wings, perfectly crispy with your choice of two homemade sauces! Chose BBQ, Buffalo, or Thai! Served with celery, carrots, and your choice of ranch or blue cheese. GLUTEN FREE.
SPINACH ARTICHOKE DIP$10.00
Hot and flavorful, our spinach artichoke has the perfect balance between cheese and veggies. Served with your choice of chips or baguette. GLUTEN FREE W/ CHIPS
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Reservations
Table Service
Online Ordering

Location

10 Huntington Rd

Northeast Harbor ME

Sunday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Milk & Honey

No reviews yet

Sandwiches, pastries, coffee, wine/beer! Indoor and patio seating. Fried chicken on Thursdays. See you in May 2022!

The Colonel's Restaurant and Bakery

No reviews yet

We are a family owned and run business for the past 45 years! Easy sit down family dining with a bakery and large to-go menu.

123 Main Street

No reviews yet

A farm to table "grab and go" cafe in charming Northeast Harbor. Dine in, on our porch or takeout. Open seven days a week, 9-3 and take out dinner pick up between 5:30 and 7 pm.

Copita

No reviews yet

Copita:
A small glass traditionally used in southern Spain for Sherry.
A small clay cup traditionally used in southern Mexico for Mezcal.
A small restaurant in the southeastern corner of Mount Desert Island.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston