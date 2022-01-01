Go
The Rustic Table Bistro

Come in and enjoy!

43440 Laing Road

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Chipotle Chicken Sandwich$9.99
Grilled chicken breast on a roll, chipotle mayonnaise, choice of cheese, lettuce, and tomatoes. Served with Fries.
California Burger$12.99
A half-pound burger with sautéed mushrooms, Swiss cheese and fresh avocado. Served with Fries.
Build Your Own Omelet$11.99
Pick one meat and cheese and two veggies to be tucked into three eggs. Served with toast country potatoes or hash browns
Soda$1.25
The Rustic Burger$9.99
Hand-crafted half-pound, char-broiled, juicy burger, cooked to your preference. Served with Fries.
Breakfast Sliders$8.99
Two English Muffin Sliders with fried eggs and your choice of meat and cheese, country potatoes or hash browns
Panda Bear Mocha$4.75
Espresso, Dark & White Chocolate, Steamed Milk
Coffee$2.25
Breakfast Burrito$9.99
Three scrambled eggs, potatoes, cheese, bell peppers, onions, salsa and meat rolled into a thick tortilla
Rustic French$8.99
Two thick slices of French toast, two eggs your way, and choice of meat
Location

43440 Laing Road

Emigrant Gap CA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
