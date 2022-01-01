Go
  • The Slinger House Pub & Grille

The Slinger House Pub & Grille

Open for Dine In and Carry Out :)
Online orders accepted every day except Sundays, Mondays and Fridays.

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

100 W Washington St • $$

Avg 4.3 (824 reviews)

Popular Items

MOZZARELLA WONTONS$13.00
Served with House Marinara sauce.
Slinger House Classic$14.00
Choose an Angus beef patty, Chicken Breast, Turkey Burger or a Black Bean Burger - built the way you like it
Black & Bleu$16.00
Your protein choice, seasoned with Cajun spices, topped with Bacon, fried onions and Bleu cheese.
FULL ORDER NACHOS$15.00
Your choice of shredded chicken or beef, topped with pepper jack queso, shredded cheese, pico de gallo, jalapenos, black olives, green onions and a dollup of sour cream
MAC -N- CHEESE
GIANT PRETZEL$12.00
Milwaukee Pretzel Company's Giant warm Pretzel, served with house mustard, warm queso and cheese sauce
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap$15.00
Crispy Chicken, leaf lettuce, cheddar cheese, crispy smoked bacon bits & homemade ranch, - your
choice of White or Honey Wheat Tortilla.
Substitute Grilled Chicken for $2
WAFFLE FRIES
Avocado BLT$15.00
Avocado, cherrywood smoked bacon, juicy tomatoes and crisp lettuce, on your choice of toasted white or wheat bread. Add chicken for $3, Salmon for $8, or a fried egg for $2
BONELESS WINGS$14.00
1/2 pound of classic boneless wings, tossed in Jack Daniels BBQ, Buffalo or Mango Jerk sauce. Served with Ranch or Bleu Cheese and celery sticks
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Live Music
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
TV
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

100 W Washington St

Slinger WI

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Carriage House

No reviews yet

A community landmark built in 1857, The Carriage House is a late-night venue specializing in drink service and entertainment. It combines the original architecture for what was an actual carriage house almost two centuries ago, with the modern amenities of 21st century bar life. Serving beer, cocktails, wine, and delicious appetizer-style food, The Carriage House strives to be Slinger's go-to stop for late night fun!

Bibinger's

No reviews yet

The food at Bibinger's is made with nothing but the best locally and seasonally-inspired ingredients that are prepared fresh everyday by our dedicated culinary team. The menu offers food for any occasion, from scratch-made appetizers and sandwiches to our signature entrees including steaks and seafood. We also offer a kid's menu as well as gluten-free and vegetarian options.
To go along with our awesome food, we might be even better known for our mneu of hand-crafted, creative Old Fashioneds! We've won the past two Greater Milwaukee Old Fashioned contests hosted by The Shepherd Express. And we are now offering several of these as To-Go Drink Kits!

Timmer's Restaurant

No reviews yet

Iconic and generationally-historic, Timmer’s Resort has been providing one-of-a-kind experiences to our guests and families visiting the resort for nearly 150 years. Our beautiful lodge has fireplaces in each dining room, as well as beautiful views of Big Cedar Lake and its surrounding pines and native foliage.

Poad's Pizza

No reviews yet

Serving the Hartford community for over 20 years!

