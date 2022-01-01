The White Hart
The historic White Hart Inn has critically-acclaimed Tap Room menu and casual fare served all day long at Provisions
15 Undermountain Road
Popular Items
Location
15 Undermountain Road
Salisbury CT
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
White Hart Provisions Delivery Box
Order by Monday for Thursday Delivery
***DISCLAIMER: We will do our best to honor the delivery time, but orders are delivered on Thursday between 12pm-5pm***
The Boathouse At Lakeville
Traditional American Fare and Sushi
Green Cafe
Wellness, Vitality, Nutrition and Balance. Full & Quick Service: Healthy Drinks & Foods. Call ahead for a detox juice or energizing smoothie.
Woodland Restaurant
A Country Restaurant since 1982.