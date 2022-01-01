Go
The White Hart

The historic White Hart Inn has critically-acclaimed Tap Room menu and casual fare served all day long at Provisions

15 Undermountain Road

Popular Items

Smoked Salmon Bagel$12.00
cream cheese, capers, onions
Fish and Chips$24.00
beer battered fish and chips, mushy peas, tartar sauce, lemon
Grilled Cheese$6.00
Whippoorwill Farm Burger$20.00
8oz, grafton cheddar, pickles, grilled onions, fries
Breakfast Slider$5.00
frittata, bacon, jalapeno jam
Roast Beef Sandwich$12.00
horseradish cream, crispy shallots, arugula
Egg Sandwich$7.00
Americano$2.75
Turkey Sandwich$12.00
cheddar, avocado, chipotle aioli
BLTA$13.00
Bacon, lettuce, local tomatoes, avocado
Location

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
White Hart Provisions Delivery Box

Order by Monday for Thursday Delivery
***DISCLAIMER: We will do our best to honor the delivery time, but orders are delivered on Thursday between 12pm-5pm***

The Boathouse At Lakeville

Traditional American Fare and Sushi

Green Cafe

Wellness, Vitality, Nutrition and Balance. Full & Quick Service: Healthy Drinks & Foods. Call ahead for a detox juice or energizing smoothie.

Woodland Restaurant

A Country Restaurant since 1982.

