Go
Toast

The Phoenician Restaurant

Middle Eastern/American Restaurant specializing in traditional Lebanese cuisine along with Steaks, Seafood, and other American favorites.

FRENCH FRIES

12 Alpha st • $$

Avg 4.2 (364 reviews)

Popular Items

Small Assortment$24.00
Consisting of 1 stuffed pepper, 3 grape leaves, 3 rolled cabbage, lima beans, white rice, and baked kibbee. Serves 1-2 guests.
Combo Platter$18.60
Enjoy all three! Tabouli, Baba Ghannouj & Hummus bi Tahini.
Small Hummus$6.00
A smaller portion of our hummus appetizer. Served with sliced onions.
Hummus bi Tahini$8.00
A combination of blended chick peas, tahini (sesame seed paste), lemon and garlic. Served with a side of sliced onions.
Dinner House Salad$12.00
Iceberg lettuce, tomato, cucumber, olives and onion. Served with your choice of dressing.
Fattoosh Salad$13.20
Chopped lettuce, parsley, tomatoes, cucumbers, and sumac. Topped with toasted pita bread.
Extra Bread$1.02
An extra round of pita bread.
Large Grape Leaves$24.00
18 Rolled Meat Grape Leaves. A mix of ground beef, rice and seasonings.
French Fries$7.20
Our famous hand cut french fries!
Chicken Kabob$25.20
Boneless tender chicken skewered and broiled, served on a bed of rice pilaf and mixed vegetables.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Takeout

Location

12 Alpha st

Haverhill MA

Sunday1:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday1:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday1:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday1:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday1:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday1:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Papa Gino's

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Krueger Flatbread & Olivia's

No reviews yet

located in the famous downtown restaurant district of haverhill, ma, both kruegers and olivia's provide the best in quality food, service and family friendly atmosphere. our mission is to create the highest quality wood fired specialty foods and italian cuisine in the area. we will provide you with quality service in a clean, relaxed and friendly environment. we appreciate your patronage and look forward to your input and suggestions. we hope you enjoy your experience here at krueger flatbread and olivia’s.

Wicked Axe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Hidden Pig

No reviews yet

Independently Owned+Operated GastroPub. Serving Downtown Haverhill, MA + the Merrimack Valley. TopQuality Meats, Local Produce, Craft Beers.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston