The Sea Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!
3242 Old Pickett Rd
Location
3242 Old Pickett Rd
Fairfax VA
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Revolution Darts
Come in and enjoy!
Two Plates Meal Delivery
Feeding you so You can feed others. Restaurant quality meals that you effortlessly reheat at home. Your purchases fund meals for others in your community.
Jaipur Royal Indian Cuisine
Our traditional dishes are rooted in the soil of Northern India and they are prepared in our restaurant as they would be in our own homes. We strive to create an authentic atmosphere where you and your guests will be able to sit back and enjoy the rich aroma and our incredible Indian cuisine.
Please dine in with us and enjoy the royal treament!
CupCakes & Beyond
Cupcakes, pastries & Lavazza Coffee come and enjoy!