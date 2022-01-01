Go
Welcome to Three Fires Pizza, a locally-owned pizzeria located in Fort Wayne, Indiana. From our use of fresh, local ingredients to our ovens imported directly from Italy, we pride ourselves on putting the quality of your food above all else.

Popular Items

Garlic Bread$6.75
wood fired pane, pecorino parmesan, shredded parmesan, parsley, garlic oil, olive oil
Half Mista$6.50
greens, shredded parmesan, carrot, cucumber, fennel, red onion, grape tomato, pine nuts, rice wine vinaigrette
Margherita$11.50
tomato sauce, mozzarella, olive oil, basil, fleur de sel
Full Mista$10.50
greens, shredded parmesan, carrot, cucumber, fennel, red onion, grape tomato, pine nuts, rice wine vinaigrette
Vegan 800$16.25
tomato sauce, vegan mozzarella, vegan ricotta, vegan hot sausage (seasoned cauliflower), roasted red pepper, parsley, chili oil, chili flake
800$15.75
tomato sauce, mozzarella, ricotta, hot sausage, roasted red pepper, chili oil, chili flake, parsley
Pepperoni$12.75
tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, oregano
Salsiccia$14.25
tomato sauce, mozzarella, sweet sausage, rosemary, garlic, olive oil
Carne$16.50
tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sweet sausage, cotto ham, bacon, oregano
Cheese$10.50
tomato sauce, mozzarella
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

5215 Illinois Road Suite 101

Fort Wayne IN

Sunday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday9:30 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday9:30 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday9:30 am - 2:00 am
Thursday9:30 am - 2:00 am
Friday9:30 am - 2:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Tequila Mexican Restaurant and Cantina

Juice Jar

We offer hand-crafted smoothies, açaí bowls, and ORGANIC Cold-pressed juice made in small batches.

Buffalo Wings & Ribs

Shigs In Pit - Illinois Rd

Our goal at each Shigs In Pit location is to provide the finest ingredients and quality service at a fair price. We have positioned ourselves to offer a wide variety of smoked meats and outstanding side dishes, along with unique eats at each Shigs In Pit location.

