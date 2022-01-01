Go
Tomatillo

13 Cedar Street • $$

Avg 4.8 (970 reviews)

Popular Items

Super Nachos$14.00
Vegetarian Chili, Jalapeno, Guacamole, Crema, Jack Cheese (VP*, GF)
*If vegan, "cheese" sauce is cashew based.
Oaxacan Burrito$15.00
Grilled Chicken, Cheese, Guacamole, Rice + Beans, Mole Sauce. (Contains Nuts)
Grilled Chicken Fajita Bowl$16.00
Queso, Salsa Verde (GF)
Please Note: All Fajita Bowls are made with Rice + Beans, Guacamole, Poblano Rajas, Fried Blue Corn Tortilla
Feeling Buff Burrito$14.00
Braised Tempeh, Spinach, Vegan Cheese, Rice + Beans, Salsa Verde (V, contains nuts)
Happy Jack Burrito$10.00
Jack cheese, rice + beans, salsa verde (Vegan Possible)
Chips n Salsa$3.00
vegan, gluten free
Cauliflower Tacos$10.00
Crispy-fried Cauliflower, Guacamole, Cilantro, Tomato, Onion, Jalapeno Aioli (V, GF)
Please note - each order is TWO tacos.
Iron Man Burrito$17.00
Steak, Poblano Rajas, Jack Cheese, Rice + Beans, Morita Salsa
Cauliflower Fajita Bowl$15.00
Jalapeno Aioli (V, GF)
Please Note: All Fajita Bowls are made with Rice + Beans, Guacamole, Poblano Rajas, Fried Blue Corn Tortilla
Guacamole$12.00
With tortilla chips (Vegan, Gluten-Free)
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

13 Cedar Street

Dobbs Ferry NY

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
