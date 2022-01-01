Go
Torchio Pasta Bar

Who doesn't like pasta?

738 North Wells Street

Popular Items

Lemon Olive Oil Cake$10.00
Moist, not too sweet, with a hint of lemon, dusted with powdered sugar
Caesar Salad$12.00
With house-made Caesar dressing, house-made croutons & shaved Parmigiano-Reggiano
Cacio e Pepe$23.00
Spaghetti with Pecorino Romano & coarse black pepper
Rigatoni & Chicken with Pesto Cream$26.00
Rigatoni with chicken, pesto cream, semi-dried tomatoes & toasted pine nuts
Bucatini Arrabbiata Burrata$29.00
Bucatini pasta, tomato sauce, red onion, garlic & red pepper flakes topped with burrata & chili infused olive oil
Meatballs$13.00
Beef & veal meatballs served in house-made tomato sauce
Tiramisu$10.00
The classic, authentic Italian “pick me up” made with Sparrow cold brew espresso
Rigatoni Alla Vodka$23.00
Rigatoni pasta in pink vodka sauce
Orecchiette, Spicy Sausage, & Broccoli Rabe$26.00
Orecchiette pasta, hot Italian sausage with Basque paprika, broccoli rabe in a garlic tomato oil sauce
Arugula Salad$12.00
Baby arugula, shaved mushrooms, & Pecorino Romano, dressed in lemon & olive oil

738 North Wells Street

Chicago IL

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
