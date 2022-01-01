Torchio Pasta Bar
Who doesn't like pasta?
738 North Wells Street
Popular Items
Location
738 North Wells Street
Chicago IL
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Storyville
Come in and enjoy!
Friends Station
Friends Station is a transformative rotary restaurant offering diverse choices of Shabu Shabu, Sushi, or Japanese Sandwiches and Breakfast on a rotating schedule. Everything that we serve is aimed at satisfying cravings and feeding an adventurous spirit. Experience it all, one plate at a time.
The Goddess And Grocer
Lovely Food + Wine
HOWM All Day Cafe
Come in and enjoy!