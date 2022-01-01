Go
Twist Bakery and Cafe

Come in and enjoy!

FRENCH FRIES

30 Milliston Rd • $$

Avg 4.6 (754 reviews)

Popular Items

Chocolate Chip Cookie (each)$3.00
Our Classic Chocolate chip cookie made with premium dark chocolate chips. Allergens: Eggs, Soy Lecithin
The Handheld$6.00
The Handheld is served on our Bulkie Roll stacked with 2 slices of Bacon and Egg cooked to order, and Your Choice of Cheese. Add toppings to customize yours! Contains Dairy (if ordered with dairy cheese) and eggs. For Dairy Free option, order DF Cheese or No Cheese.
Ham & Cheese Pinwheel (each)$3.50
A single serving of our ham & cheese pinwheel pastry. Allergens: Dairy, Egg. Contains Cornstarch.
Lemon Square$4.00
Our very popular lemon square cut into an individual serving size. Shortbread crust filled with lemon custard. Allergens: Egg, Contains cornstarch.
Blueberry Muffin$2.75
A morning classic - filled with blueberries and with lemony notes. Allergens: Coconutmilk, Egg. Contains: Cornstarch
Twistie Cupcake$4.00
A customer favorite! Chocolate cupcake filled with our marshmallow filling, dipped in dark chocolate ganache, and topped with a vanilla swirl. Allergens: Coconutmilk, Egg and Soy Lecithin. Contains: Cornstarch
Honey's Spicy Chicken Bowl$14.00
Quinoa, Arugula, Chickpea Salad, Cucumbers, Sweet & Spicy Chicken with our house-made Garlic Herb Drizzle. Allergens: Egg
Whoopie Pies, Mini w/ ChocChips$3.00
A New England tradition made Twist style. Chocolate cakes filled with creamy vanilla frosting and dipped in chocolate chips Allergens: Coconut milk, Egg, & Soy lecithin.
Lemon Pound Bundt Cake$4.25
A guest favorite made into a smaller single bundt cake. Filled with fresh lemon zest and juice to allow the clean flavor to shine! Topped with lemon glaze. Allergens: Coconutmilk, Egg. Contains: Cornstarch
Banana Chocolate Chip Muffin$2.75
We use fresh bananas and dark chocolate chips to make this customer favorite! Allergens: Egg, Soy Lecithin. Contains: Cornstarch
Attributes and Amenities

Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

30 Milliston Rd

Millis MA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
