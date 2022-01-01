Go
US Cafe - Smyrna

Our current hours are 11am-11pm, 7 days a week. Dine-in is currently fully open both indoors and on our covered patio. We hope to see you in soon!

4499 South Cobb Drive

Popular Items

1/4 lb US Burger$6.25
Sesame Bun
Served with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle, Mayo and Mustard
6 Wings$7.75
Choose 1 flavor
No split or mixed flavors
20 Wings$22.00
Choose up to 2 flavors.
Can only split 10 and 10
Onion Rings$4.75
Vidalia Onion Rings
#2 - 1/2lb Double Cheeseburger$11.25
Comes with fries and a fountain drink
Sesame Bun
Served with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle, Mayo and Mustard
Extra Dressing$0.55
Large Fries$5.25
Hand-Cut Fries
Double the size of a small fry
Small Fries$3.25
Hand-Cut Fries
#1 - 1/4lb Cheeseburger$9.50
Comes with fries and a fountain drink
Sesame Bun
Served with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle, Mayo and Mustard
10 Wings$11.50
Choose 1 flavor
No split or mixed flavors
Location

Smyrna GA

Sunday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am
