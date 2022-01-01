Go
Varano's Italian Restaurant

60 Mile Road

Popular Items

Side Caesar$6.00
CRISP ROMAINE LETTUCE, HOUSE MADE CAESAR DRESSING, ROMANO CHEESE AND CROUTONS
Side of Meatballs$8.00
2 HOUSE MADE MEATBALLS WITH OUR MARINARA SAUCE
Fettucini Alfredo$21.50
PASTA LIGHTLY TOSSED WITH OUR CREAMY HOMEMADE SAUCE, MADE WITH BUTTER, PARMESAN, EGG & CREAM
Caesar$11.50
CRISP ROMAINE LETTUCE, HOUSE MADE CAESAR DRESSING, ROMANO CHEESE AND CROUTONS, FINISHED WITH FRESH IMPORTED MEDITERRANEAN WHITE ANCHOVY FILLETS
Chicken Parmesan$25.00
BONELESS CHICKEN BREADED & FRIED TO A GOLDEN BROWN IN A CANOLA/VEGETABLE OIL BLEND, TOPPED WITH MARINARA SAUCE AND MOZZARELLA CHEESE SERVED WITH PENNE TOSSED WITH OUR MARINARA, BUTTER & ROMANO CHEESE.
Veal Parmesan$28.00
TENDER VEAL BREADED AND FRIED TO A GOLDEN BROWN IN A CANOLA/VEGETABLE OIL BLEND. TOPPED WITH MARINARA SAUCE AND MOZZARELLA CHEESE SERVED WITH PENNE TOSSED WITH OUR MARINARA, BUTTER & ROMANO CHEESE
Chicken Piccata$26.50
BONELESS CHICKEN LIGHTLY FLOURED AND SAUTEED WITH CAPERS & LEMON IN A WHITE WINE BUTTER SAUCE. SERVED WITH SIDE OF PENNE MARINARA
Fried Mozzarella$12.50
HAND CUT MOZZARELLA BREADED & FRIED IN A CANOLA/VEGETABLE OIL BLEND, SERVED WITH MARINARA SAUCE
Eggplant Parmesan$22.00
FRESH EGGPLANT, SKINLESS & SLICED THIN, INDIVIDUALLY BREADED & FRIED TO A GOLDEN BROWN IN A CANOLA/VEGETABLE OIL BLEND. TOPPED WITH MARINARA SAUCE AND MOZZARELLA CHEESE. SERVED WITH PENNE TOSSED WITH OUR MARINARA, BUTTER & ROMANO CHEESE
Bread & Dipping Sauce$3.00
TOASTED CIABATTA BREAD WITH OUR EXTRA VIRGIN OLIVE OIL, GARLIC & CHEESE DIPPING SAUCE
Location

60 Mile Road

Wells ME

Sunday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
