Go
Toast

Viggiano's on Sunset

Italian Restaurant & BYOB in beautiful West Cape May NJ! Dedicated parking lot, Outdoor deck dining ( weather permitting ), accept all major credit cards! Online ordering for Curbside/Takeout available.

109 Sunset Boulevard

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Sm Shrimp Penne$18.95
Piccolo Portion, Penne Rigata with Shrimp & Roasted Peppers - Penne pasta sautéed with shrimp & roasted peppers in a garlic butter sauce.
Sm Lasagna$15.95
Piccolo Portion, Lasagna - This recipe is a Viggiano family favorite & is often served for special occasions. A tasty marinara sauce, layers of pasta, Italian cheeses, ground meatballs & sweet & hot sausages. Delizioso!
Sm Eggplant Parm$14.95
Piccolo Portion Eggplant Parmesan - Fresh Eggplant seasoned, breaded, fried and topped with our original marinara sauce and Italian cheeses.
Meatball in Marinara$5.50
Just the right combination of ground pork, veal & beef seasoned & cooked in our delicious marinara sauce.
Calamari$14.95
A generous portion of tender, domestic, young calamari lightly fried and tossed in lemon, Roma tomatoes, extra virgin olive oil and basil.
Side Pasta$5.50
A side portion of your choice of Capellini, Spaghetti, Fettucini, Rigatoni, Penne Rigata or Cavatappi.
Mom's Garlic Bread$4.95
Fresh Italian bread lightly seasoned with garlic butter, parmesan cheese, fresh parsley and paprika wrapped in foil and baked. ( Add melted mozzarella cheese $2.00 )
Broccoli Rabe$6.95
Fresh broccoli rabe sauteed with garlic and olive oil.
Sm Chicken Parm$19.95
Piccolo Portion Chicken Parmesan - Boneless, Skinless Chicken Breast Breaded, fried and topped with our original marinara sauce and Italian cheese.
Sm Gnocchi$14.95
Piccolo Portion Gnocchi sautéed is a Rosa sauce and served with baby meatballs topped with Ricotta cheese.
See full menu

Location

109 Sunset Boulevard

Cape May NJ

Sunday4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Sapore Italiano

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Taco Caballito Tequileria

No reviews yet

Welcome to the craft of Mexican! Craft taco's, craft cocktails, craft spirits set in a beachfront restaurant and bar. Savor the flavors and explore the menu while sitting in the open air and taking in all that Cape May has to offer.

Taco Caballito Tequileria

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Cinco de Mayo

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston