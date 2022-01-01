Go
Viva Madrid

TAPAS

225 Yale Ave • $$

Avg 4.7 (621 reviews)

Popular Items

Datiles con Tocino$5.75
dates wrapped with bacon (GF)
Ensalada Valencia$8.75
mixed greens, oranges, Manchego cheese, and walnuts. Served with a house vinaigrette dressing (GF)
Canasta de Pan$3.00
a serving of locally baked artisanal bread, served with olive oil and balsamic vinegar for dipping. (V)
Chuletas de Cordero$9.95
marinated lamb chops grilled to order (GF)
Gambas al Ajillo$8.75
shrimp sautéed with garlic, white wine, parsley, lemon juice and olive oil (GF)
Patatas Bravas$5.95
fried potatoes served with a spicy house brava sauce (V) (GF)
Paella Mixta$28.95
made with saffron rice, shrimp, squid, mussels, scallops, halibut, chorizo, chicken, red and green bell peppers, onions (GF)
Pan con Tomate$3.75
toasted sourdough bread topped with an olive oil, garlic, and fresh tomato chutney (V)
Empanada de Pollo$5.95
chicken, onions, red and green bell peppers, and parsley baked into a flaky crust
Tortilla Española$4.50
a Spanish baked egg dish similar to a quiche baked with potatoes, onions, and parsley (GF)
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

225 Yale Ave

Claremont CA

Sunday5:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:00 am
Wednesday5:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:00 am
Thursday5:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:00 am
Friday5:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:00 am
Saturday5:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:00 am
