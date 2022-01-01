Go
Duck Press Kitchen & Bar

333 Main Street

Popular Items

Thick Cut Chips$9.00
bacon crumble, blue cheese fondue, chili crisp
Mac & Cheese$10.00
Grilled Burger & Fries$18.00
dry aged, cheddar, shallot jam, aioli
Fish & Chips$22.00
haddock, remoulade, slaw
Duck Breast$32.00
farro, kabucha squash, kale, golden raisin jus
1 Scoop of Ice Cream$4.00
Poached Pear Salad$12.00
bayley hazen blue cheese, endive, hazelnuts, red wine vinaigrette
Grilled Ribeye Steak Frites$36.00
spinach, brandy-peppercorn sauce
New England Clam Chowder$12.00
quahogs, little necks, gnocchi, bacon
Arugula & Goat Cheese Salad$12.00
roasted beets, carrots, herb vinaigrette
Location

333 Main Street

Wakefield RI

Sunday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Caf Bar

Local and always Organic Espresso and Coffee beverages!
Fresh fruit juices and Smoothies (never frozen)
From scratch Avocado and gourmet toasts!!

Tavern on Main

Baja's Fresh Mexican Grill

Baja's Restaurants offers fresh-made Mexican dishes made from local ingredients at 8 locations.
PROVIDENCE - NORTH PROVIDENCE - RUMFORD - CRANSTON - WAKEFIELD - JOHNSTON - ATTLEBORO, MA.
We are a local, family-owned restaurant serving freshly prepared food daily. Our menus include vegetarian options.

The Flatt - Active

Whether ordering takeout, dining in, or catering for large parties, come enjoy South County's premier BBQ comfort food. Stay for the drinks and good company!

