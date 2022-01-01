Go
Waterfront Seafood

Waterfront Seafood Market has been the staple for fresh seafood in Iowa for over 35 years. We fly seafood in fresh, direct and sell via fresh market, dine in restaurant, bar and sushi bar. Come see what we have to offer as central Iowas BEST seafood provider.

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

2900 University Ave • $$

Avg 4.6 (1076 reviews)

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
High Chairs
QR Codes
Takeout

2900 University Ave

West Des Moines IA

SundayClosed
Monday7:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 12:00 am
