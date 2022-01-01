Go
Waterman's Restaurant

Come in and enjoy!

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

14302 Stewart Rd • $$$

Avg 4 (1578 reviews)

Popular Items

KROD'S Key Lime Pie$10.00
Sausage and Crawfish Gumbo$15.00
Lobster Bisque
Fettuccine Alfredo Pasta$14.00
Private Blend Angus 8oz Cheeseburger$15.00
Gulf Red Snapper$48.00
Kids Chicken Strips$9.00
Waterman's Salad$12.00
Texas Gulf Shrimp GRILLED$24.00
Kids Cheese Burger$9.00
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Drive-Thru
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

14302 Stewart Rd

Galveston TX

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
