White Hart Provisions Delivery Box

Order by Monday for Thursday Delivery
***DISCLAIMER: We will do our best to honor the delivery time, but orders are delivered on Thursday between 12pm-5pm***

15 Undermountain Road

Popular Items

Baguette$3.50
5 Acre Farm Eggs$7.00
1 dozen
Caesar Salad Kit$18.00
little gem lettuces, house-made ceasar dressing, parmesan, croutons, serves 2
Mini Chocolate Croissants$9.00
6 frozen, ready to bake
Sourdough Bread Loaf$4.00
Coffee Bag$14.00
12oz. bag of white hart blend ground or whole bean
Black Bean Chili$15.00
1 quart
Chicken And Vegetable Soup$13.00
1 quart
Burger Kit$40.00
4 x 8 oz. whippoorwill farm burgers with brioche buns, grafton cheddar, pickles, lettuce
Paul's Smoked Maple and Bourbon Breakfast Sausage$10.00
4 links
Location

15 Undermountain Road

Salisbury CT

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
