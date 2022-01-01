Go
Xiao Bao Biscuit - Charleston

Asian Comfort Food.
Xiao = \t小 (xiăo) Little
Bao = \t宝 (băo) Treasure/precious
包 (bāo) Wrap/bundle/package

224 rutledge ave

Popular Items

Som Tum Salad$8.00
spicy green papaya + vegetable salad - , no other modifications please,
shrimp + peanut allergy
gluten free possible, please specify.
Fried Glutinous Rice Dumplings$12.00
fried glutinous rice dumplings (aka fried mochi) filled with a caramel pork + chili peanut filling served with nuoc cham dipping and lettuce
Som Tum with Chicken$16.00
Black bean fried chicken over rice with a kickass spicy green papaya salad.
contains gluten, peanut, shellfish
Okonomiyaki$14.00
Japanese cabbage pancake in a style we learned while farming in Japan, topped with furikake mayo, sweet soy and chili garlic sauce.
(not gluten free, all eggs are sunny side up, no modifications, no extra sauces etc.) Is vegetarian. Can be Vegan, upon request.
Dumplings - Pork Jiao Zi$11.00
Pork sesame jiao zi dumplings
Soy*, wheat*
Pad Kra Pow$16.00
spicy thai beef + basil stir fry over rice with sunny side up egg
(don't want a egg ? ok... BUT that runny yolk is the perfect fatty sauce to cut through the heat - no other modifications)
Gluten Free upon request
Fancy Boy$16.00
Our daily XBB fried rice. Changes.
Kimchi Fried rice, mixed local veggies, egg.
(Kimchi contains fish sauce)
Location

charleston SC

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
