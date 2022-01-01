Go
Caterers

A Catered Affair

Open today 8:00 AM - 6:00 PM

No reviews yet

8351 North 134th Avenue

Omaha, NE 68142

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Pickup

Popular Items

Rolls & Butter for 4$4.50
Virginia Ham with Au Gratin poratoes & Roasted Parmesan Asparagus$48.00
Spiral cut ham with a unique brown sugar glaze, au gratin potatoes, roasted parmesan asparagus. Feeds 4.
Homemade Cinnamon Rolls$16.00
4 Colossal Cinnamon Rolls
Mac & Cheese$20.00
Pasta smothered in our gourmet creamy cheese sauce. Feeds 4
Easter Specialty Dipped Strawberries$4.00
Bunnies, carrots, Easter eggs. Priced per individual strawberry.
Chocolate Dipped Strawberries$3.00
Priced per individual strawberry.
Blueberry French Toast Casserole$25.00
French bread baked with eggs, cream and blueberries topped with maple syrup.
Eggs Benedict Casserole with Bacon, Breakfast Potatoes, & Fresh Fruit$40.00
Classic eggs with english muffins, ham and cheese with hollandaise.Bacon, Breakfast Potatoes, & Fresh Fruit. Feeds 4
Easter Mini Cake Bunny$14.00
All hours

SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 6:00 pm

Location

8351 North 134th Avenue, Omaha NE 68142

Directions

Pickup

A Catered Affair

Pickup

