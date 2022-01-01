Go
Toast

Afro Joe's Coffee & Tea

Quality Coffee. Quality Service. On the Southside.
Come through for a cup.

8344 S. Halsted

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Lemonade$2.75
Our house made lemonade which can be served without flavor or with any of our flavors.
Caramel Macchiato
Double shot of espresso, foamed milk and caramel sauce.
*Caramel sauce does contain dairy please select dairy allergy if you'd prefer it made with syrup instead.
South Side Short Rib Grilled Cheese$13.00
Cheddar cheese, Sourdough bread , Coca-Cola braised beef short ribs and pickled
onions grilled to perfection.
Iced Latte$4.00
Double shot of espresso with cold foamed milk.
Can be made with your choice of milk and flavored.
Englewood Sandwich$13.00
Roasted turkey breast, provolone, tomato, chipotle mayo, applewood
smoked bacon, spring mix lettuce and avocado on Sourdough bread and grilled panini style.
Latte
Double shot of espresso with hot steamed foamed milk.
Can be made with your choice of milk and flavored.
Ashburn Avocado Toast$10.00
Smashed avocado, crumbled feta, everything seasoning and radish on
Sourdough with tomato and cucumber salad.
Chai Latte
Tumeric Ginger: A combination of golden turmeric root with zesty ginger and lemongrass used to create a tasty chai tea.
Masala: A fragrant full bodied Masala Chai with wild grown black tea. Prominent notes of ginger, cardamon and cinnamon are combined to create this balanced drink.
Chaga: Chaga blends wild mushrooms with roasted dandelion root and chicory. A touch of cocoa nibs and a hint of sweetness round out this chai.
All chai's are made with your choice of milk.
The Bronzeville Breakfast Sandwich*$4.50
Fried egg, cheddar cheese, chipotle mayo, Brioche bun and your choice of
meat (sausage (turkey or pork) patty or bacon).
"The Victoria"$3.60
Lemonade infused with Strawberry and Lavender syrups.
See full menu

Location

8344 S. Halsted

Chicago IL

Sunday4:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday4:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday4:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday4:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday4:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Morrison’s Soul Food

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Oooh Wee It Is Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Food On The Run

No reviews yet

Food on the Run offers handcrafted Soul Food cuisine complemented by seasonal flavors & locally sourced produce. Proudly located in the Southside of Chicago, our passion is to provide our guests an authentic down south dining experience.

Jerk Taco Man - State Street

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston