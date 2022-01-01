Afro Joe's Coffee & Tea

Tumeric Ginger: A combination of golden turmeric root with zesty ginger and lemongrass used to create a tasty chai tea.

Masala: A fragrant full bodied Masala Chai with wild grown black tea. Prominent notes of ginger, cardamon and cinnamon are combined to create this balanced drink.

Chaga: Chaga blends wild mushrooms with roasted dandelion root and chicory. A touch of cocoa nibs and a hint of sweetness round out this chai.

All chai's are made with your choice of milk.

