Go
Toast

Billy's Bakery

Each day, we bake everything from scratch using the finest ingredients. From apple pie to Red Velvet cupcakes, our treats are meant to bring you back to a time when a bite of something sweet could make the world a little brighter. Stop by our stores in Chelsea and Tribeca, and let our smiling staff help you choose from our selection of delicious goodies. Or let us deliver a cake or a dozen cupcakes to your next birthday party or office meeting. Whatever the occasion, Billy’s is here to make life a little sweeter.

75 Franklin St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Choc/Van Cupcake
For the chocolate lover: a deep, moist chocolate cake made with rich, dark cocoa frosted with Vanilla Buttercream. Frosting colors vary in pastel shades.
Van/Choc Cupcake
Classic yellow butter cake flavored with pure vanilla extract; frosted in Chocolate Buttercream.
Red Velvet Cupcake
A southern classic…a mild cocoa flavor with a bright red color. Frosted in Cream Cheese frosting.
Banana Cupcake
Reminiscent of banana bread but richer and sweeter; made with fresh bananas and buttermilk and iced with cream cheese frosting.
Carrot Cupcake
Cinnamon batter with carrots, coconut, pineapple, and pecans; topped with cream cheese frosting.
Choc/Choc Cupcake
For the chocolate lover: a deep, moist chocolate cake made with rich, dark cocoa frosted with Chocolate Buttercream.
Lemon Cupcake
Deliciously light lemon cupcakes iced with cream cheese frosting.
Van/Van Cupcake
Classic yellow butter cake flavored with pure vanilla extract; frosted in Vanilla Buttercream. Frosting colors vary in pastel shades.
Crowd Pleaser Cupcake$4.45
Classic chocolate and vanilla batters folded into one cupcake. Frosted in vanilla and chocolate buttercream frosting. Garnished with assorted chocolate pearls.
Confetti (Van) Cupcake
Classic yellow butter cake flavored with confetti sprinkles baked-in; frosted in Vanilla Buttercream.
See full menu

Location

75 Franklin St

New York City NY

Sunday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Petrarca

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Two Hands

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Sant Ambroeus

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Chopt Creative Salad Co.

No reviews yet

At Chopt, we go to crazy lengths to create the most flavorful salads imaginable. We venture near and far to pair the highest quality local ingredients with the most craveable recipes we discover in our travels. We're on a mission to get you to crave salad. Why? Because salad's awesome.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston