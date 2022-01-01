Go
Toast

CFS Coffee

CFS Coffee Lake Nona
100% Colombian Coffee
Come in and enjoy!

SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL • SALADS • PASTRY

14019 NARCOOSSEE RD • $$

Avg 4.2 (95 reviews)

Popular Items

ICED LATTE
LAVENDER RAINBOW LATTE$4.99
ICED COFFEE & AMERICAN
Breakfast Sandwich$6.99
Veggie Omelete$10.99
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

14019 NARCOOSSEE RD

ORLANDO FL

Sunday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill

No reviews yet

Authentic Greek Recipes served in a friendly fast casual format that provides a satisfying customer experience.
Come in and enjoy!

Maki Hibachi

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Tabla Cuisine - Lake Nona

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy the Best Indian and Indo Chinese food in Town!

Veg'n Out

No reviews yet

Fresh, feel good food.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston