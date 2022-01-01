Go
CHARM THAI BISTRO

Come in and enjoy! The Simple of Charm Thai

412 Main St

Popular Items

Pad Thai$12.95
The most popular Thai noodle dish with peanut, egg, bean sprout and scallion
Superb Crispy Chicken$14.95
Slices of chicken lightly fried then cooked with spicy chili sauce together with onion, pepper, carrot and cashew nut. Can not make Gluten Free
Location

Wakefield MA

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
