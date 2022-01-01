Go
Slice Pizza & More

319 Salem Street

Popular Items

SLICE SALAD$12.25
iceberg lettuce, plum tomato, roasted red peppers, red onion & fresh mozzarella cheese topped with breaded chicken cutlet served with our house white balsamic vinaigrette
WINGS$13.00
homemade spicy honey mustard, garlic parmesan, buffalo, golden bbq & honey bbq
ARANCINI$5.75
STEAK & CHEESE$12.25
with American cheese
SLICE SUB$12.25
breaded chicken cutlet, prosciutto, roasted red peppers & fresh mozzarella drizzled with our house white balsamic vinaigrette
SIDE MEATBALL$4.25
CHICKEN FINGERS$9.50
homemade spicy honey mustard, barbeque or sweet’ n sour sauce
CHEESE SLICE$3.75
1/4 BY THE SLICE
FRENCH FRIES$5.00
CHEESE PIZZA$15.00
16" Cheese pizza or create your own.
Location

319 Salem Street

Wakefield MA

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
