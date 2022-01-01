Go
Cheeburger Cheeburger

Cheeburger Cheeburger is a 1950s-style burger restaurant chain that started on Sanibel Island, Florida, United States, in 1986. We specialize in cheeseburgers, french fries, onion rings, and milkshakes.

5000 Whitesburg Dr. Suite 120

Popular Items

Handcut Fries
Serious$7.79
Location

5000 Whitesburg Dr. Suite 120

Huntsville AL

Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
