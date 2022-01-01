Crisp - SE Division
Crisp is open for safe, contactless pickup & delivery! Get the best salads & scratch made soups in Portland. With options for every kind of diet you can feel good when you lettuce feed you!
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS
2045 SE Division St • $
2045 SE Division St
Portland OR
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
