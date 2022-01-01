Go
Daughter Thai Kitchen and Bar

Daughter Thai is a modern and sophisticated interpretation of traditional Thai cuisine made with market-fresh ingredients set in an elegant dining and date-night experience. Our menu features exotic dishes such as quail, lamb and frog legs, as well as mouth watering noodles and spicy soups. Our bar features specialty crafted cocktails, wine and beer.

1700 Platte St #140

Popular Items

Crispy Rolls$8.00
Pad See-Ew$14.00
Pad Thai$18.00
Stir-fried small rice noodle, egg, beansprout, chives, serve with ground peanut and crunchy red onion
Location

denver CO

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
