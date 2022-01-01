Daughter Thai Kitchen and Bar
Daughter Thai is a modern and sophisticated interpretation of traditional Thai cuisine made with market-fresh ingredients set in an elegant dining and date-night experience. Our menu features exotic dishes such as quail, lamb and frog legs, as well as mouth watering noodles and spicy soups. Our bar features specialty crafted cocktails, wine and beer.
1700 Platte St #140
Popular Items
Location
1700 Platte St #140
denver CO
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Avanti Food & Beverage #2 - The Regional
The Regional taps into America’s diverse national palate and presents hometown sensibilities with a fresh, new look. We search for ingredients nationwide to help make our dishes taste like home, while paying tribute to Colorado farmers and ranchers.
Denver Poke Company
Serving fresh fish with unique ingredients and flavorful sauces in the palm of your hands.
SUSHI RONIN
Denver's award winning sushi and Japanese restaurant located in a hip, eclectic space in LOHI.
Knockabout Burgers
Good Burgers Swell Times