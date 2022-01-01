Go
Doc's Seafood & Steaks

Open today 11:00 AM - 9:00 PM

152 Reviews

$$

24221 Perdido Beach Blvd

Orange Beach, AL 36561

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Pickup

Popular Items

Crab Claw APP$27.80
Pick 2$25.99
Single Docs Burger$12.34
Large Shrimp Dinner$23.67
Super Seafood Platter$34.77
Gumbo$5.99
Pick 3$28.97
Kids Chicken Strips$8.79
Small Shrimp Dinner$20.59
Grilled Shrimp Dinner$23.14
Attributes and Amenities

check markTourists
check markIntimate
check markCasual
check markHappy Hour
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markContactless Delivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm

Location

24221 Perdido Beach Blvd, Orange Beach AL 36561

Directions

