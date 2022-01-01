Go
Frozen Joe's LLC

Family friendly, family run restaurant with fresh, home-made meals and delicious soft serve ice cream treats. Come in and enjoy.

86 East Agency Street

Popular Items

Brownie Extreme Frozen Joe
Soft serve mixed with Brownie pieces, caramel sauce, and pecan pieces.
Sweet Tea$2.00
Brown Sugar Ham$10.50
Sliced ham with a delicious brown sugar marinade. Served with 2 sides.
Club Sandwich$9.25
Your choice of Turkey or Ham, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, and Mayo between 3 slices to toasted bread. Served with 1 side.
Fried Pickles$6.25
Dill pickles fried and served with ranch.
Dr Pepper$2.00
Unsweet Tea$2.00
Meatball and Sausage Bake$10.50
Made with Ground Beef, Sausage, Tomato Sauce and Cheese. Served with 1 side and Bread.
Bacon Cheeseburger$11.50
Homemade all Beef burger topped with Bacon, Cheese and your choice of Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Pickles, Mayo, Mustard and Ketchup. Served with 1 side.
Philly Cheesesteak$11.50
Cheesesteak with peppers and onions on hoagie roll. Served with 1 side.
Location

86 East Agency Street

Roberta GA

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
