Holesome Bagels

Basil Pizza and Wine Bar

Having originally opened in 2011 as a chic Italian bistro providing contemporary Italian cuisine, Basil has entered a new age of cleaner, simpler ingredients and fresher fare. Its woodstone oven helps create a range of delicious specialty pizzas, and its open kitchen not only allows for staff efficiency, but provides a culinary show and removes the veil between patron and kitchen. It also gives the chefs and cooks a venue to show off and have a good time, giving the restaurant an energetic atmosphere.

