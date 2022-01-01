Go
Holesome Bagels

Come on in and enjoy!

PIZZA • BAGELS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

333A Kingston ave • $

Avg 4.4 (607 reviews)

Popular Items

Egg On a Bagel$4.50
2 eggs on bagel
Tuna Salad Bagel$5.95
Make your own Breakfast$8.25
THE WAY YOU LIKE YOUR EGGS
Our omelets are served w. a buttered bagel, and 2 side dishes either Arele’s potato or home fries, Israeli salad or house salad
Smoked Salmon (LOX)$7.95
Egg & Potato Bagel$5.50
Egg on a bagel stuffed with our famous areles potato
Cream Cheese$3.50
Bagel$1.50
Areles Potato Bagel$3.70
Our famous areles secret home fries (spicy) in a bagel, this sandwich is a staple for 3 generations
Breakfast Special (straight forward)$8.25
BREAKFAST SPECIAL - plain Omelet, Areles potato, Israeli salad and Buttered bagel
Bakers Dozen (+1 free)$15.00
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Bike Parking
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Takeout

Location

333A Kingston ave

Brooklyn NY

Sunday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
