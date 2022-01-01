Go
Impellizzeri's Pizza

Louisville's Original Homemade Pizza and Pasta Kitchen.

805 Blankenbaker Pkwy Suite 105

Popular Items

16" Original Crust Build Your Own Pizza$18.99
-Hearty crust with two layers of house ground mozzarella cheese and toppings. -16 "party cut" pieces.
-Feeds (4-6)
12" Original Crust Build Your Own Pizza$13.99
-Hearty crust with two layers of house ground mozzarella cheese and toppings.
-8 slices, Feeds (2-3)
10" Original Crust Build Your Own Pizza$10.99
-Hearty crust with two layers of house ground mozzarella cheese and toppings.
-6 slices, Feeds (1-2)
14" Thin Crust Build Your Own Pizza$11.99
Our take on NY style thin crust. Less sauce, cheese, and toppings than our Original Style pizza. 8 slices. Feeds 2.
14" Original Crust Build Your Own Pizza$15.99
-Hearty crust with two layers of house ground mozzarella cheese and toppings.
-8 slices, Feeds (3-4)
Homemade Marinara Dip$0.75
16" Thin Crust Build Your Own Pizza$13.99
Our take on NY style thin crust. Less sauce, cheese, and toppings than our Original Style pizza. 8 slices. Feeds 3-4.
Cheese Bread$9.99
12” homemade pizza dough covered with
garlic butter, Italian spices, mozzarella & parmesan cheeses, served with marinara dipping sauce.
Benny's World Famous Breadstix$7.99
6 breadsticks smothered in garlic butter, served with marinara dipping sauce.
805 Blankenbaker Pkwy Suite 105

Middletown KY

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
