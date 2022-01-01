Go
Karazishi Botan

Come on in and enjoy!
Please inform us of any allergies or dietary restrictions.

RAMEN • FRENCH FRIES

255 smith st • $$

Avg 4.7 (278 reviews)

Popular Items

Premium Ume Soda$5.00
Japanese Ume Plum Soda
Polished German-style Pilsner$10.00
Diet Coke$3.00
350ml/ 12oz
Mom's Meatballs (5psc)$12.95
Japanese homestyle beef meatballs with waffle. 5pcs.
Crab Cream Croquette$9.00
Crab cream croquette served with shredded cabbage and special tomato sauce.
Asahi Super Dry$6.00
350ml/ 12oz
Beer Battered Fish Burger$16.00
Served with shredded cabbage, sliced tomatoes and special oregano malt vinegar sauce.
Spicy Tuna$18.00
Edamame$8.00
with Hawaiian garlic salt. Vegan.
Fish and Chips$16.00
Beer-battered crispy fried fish and fries served with oregano malt vinegar dipping sauce.
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Reservations
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

255 smith st

Brooklyn NY

SundayClosed
Monday5:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday5:30 pm - 10:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
