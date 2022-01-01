Go
Toast

Le Crepe

Come in and enjoy!

CREPES

317 S Washington Ave • $$

Avg 4.7 (783 reviews)

Popular Items

Signature Ribeye Truffle$16.50
James Dean$12.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

317 S Washington Ave

Royal Oak MI

Sunday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Detroit Dog Co

No reviews yet

Outrageously delicious handcrafted food. Order now!

The Office Coffee Shop

No reviews yet

A BUSINESS HUB WHERE EVERYONE CAN MEET, WORK AND BE SOCIAL OVER GREAT COFFE

The Proving Grounds

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

O.W.L.

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston