Le Crepe
Come in and enjoy!
CREPES
317 S Washington Ave • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
317 S Washington Ave
Royal Oak MI
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
The Detroit Dog Co
Outrageously delicious handcrafted food. Order now!
The Office Coffee Shop
A BUSINESS HUB WHERE EVERYONE CAN MEET, WORK AND BE SOCIAL OVER GREAT COFFE
The Proving Grounds
Come in and enjoy!
O.W.L.
Come in and enjoy!