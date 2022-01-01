Go
Lom Wong

Lom Wong celebrates the diverse people and cultures of Thailand by cooking the types of food that one would find in villages and small towns across the different regions of the country. Additionally, we tell the stories of the amazing people who honored us by teaching us their recipes.

Popular Items

Chu Bai Neung Boo Wak Now$26.00
steamed squid, Thai chili, lime, garlic, Chinese celery, cilantro
Hed Neung$16.00
steamed oyster mushrooms with nam prik kha (toasted galangal)
Kaeng Phet Charinda$28.00
hand-pounded nam prik kaeng phet, coconut milk, makheua eggplant, Thai basil, beef
Sai Ua$20.00
charcoal-grilled Northern Thai sausage, hand-pounded nam prik sai ua, minced pork, makrut lime, cilantro
Gai Tawt Won Pen$15.00
Won Pen's fried chicken
Kung Rahd Sauce Makham$25.00
fried head-on shrimp, tamarind sauce, crispy shallot, cashew, scallions
Kaeng Hang Lay$22.00
hand-pounded nam prik kaeng hang lay, tamarind, pickled garlic, ginger, toasted peanut, pork belly
Yam Mamuang Boran$15.00
green mango salad, hand-torn shrimp, crispy shallot, toasted coconut and peanut, coconut cream, lime, fish sauce
Jin Tup$19.00
charcoal-grilled beef smashed with a hammer, nam prik kha (toasted galangal)
Jasmine Rice$3.00
Location

218 E Portland

Phoenix AZ

Sunday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
