Royal Jasmine Thai Restaurant

Royal Jasmine Thai Restaurant established in Goodyear for nearly 9 years. We enjoy making our favorite food for patrons who enjoy true authentic Thai Cuisine. Just minutes west of Litchfield Road, Royal Jasmine sits comfortably at the intersection of Wigwam Blvd and Indian School Road. We will certainly make you feel special from the moment you walk in the door with a friendly greeting, prompt and courteous service and some of the most fabulous Thai dishes in the valley.

NOODLES

14970 W Indian School Rd • $$

Avg 4.3 (1082 reviews)

Popular Items

Pad-See-Ew
Stir fried flat noodles, broccoli, carrot and egg in a black sweet sauce with your choice of protein.
Yellow Curry
Yellow curry paste in coconut milk, potatoes, onions, carrots and your choice of protein. Served with steamed rice.
Steamed Rice$2.00
Fried Egg Rolls$5.99
Fried egg rolls with mixed vegetables.
Served with sweet & sour sauce. (3)
Fried Wontons$6.99
Fried wontons with cream cheese filling.
Served with sweet & sour sauce. (6)
Pad Thai
Stir fried rice noodles with your choice of protein, egg, house Pad Thai sauce and bean sprouts. Topped with green onions and roasted peanuts.
Pa- Nang Curry
Pa-nang paste in coconut milk, bell peppers, carrots, peanut sauce and your choice of protein. Served with steamed rice.
Chicken Potstickers$8.99
Chicken and vegetables dumplings. Your choice of fried, grilled or steamed. (6)
Orange Entrée
Deep fried chicken stir fried with house orange sauce, onion, cashew nuts, and green onion. Served with steamed rice.
Fried Rice
Rice stir fried with your choice of protein, egg, carrots, onions and broccoli. Topped with cilantro.
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

14970 W Indian School Rd

Goodyear AZ

Sunday10:45 am - 8:30 pm
Monday10:45 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday10:45 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday10:45 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday10:45 am - 8:30 pm
Friday10:45 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday10:45 am - 8:30 pm
