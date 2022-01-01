Charm Thai Cuisine
Satisfy your cravings and senses with authentic Thai entrees at Charm Thai Cuisine.
11 W Boston St • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
11 W Boston St
Chandler AZ
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 8:45 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:45 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:45 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:45 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:45 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:45 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:45 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Nearby restaurants
BlackSheep Wine Bar & Merchant
BlackSheep Wine Bar & Merchant is an unequivocally equal parts wine bar and conversational destination.
Ghett Yo Taco, Burritos & Sliders
Come in and enjoy!
Pedal Haus Brewery
Award winning, locally owned/independent brewpub featuring handcrafted European-style beers, American gastropub menu and large patio and outside bar.
Bourbon Jacks American Tavern
Come on in and enjoy!