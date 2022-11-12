- Home
Shimogamo
2,156 Reviews
$$
2051 W Warner Rd Ste 14
Chandler, AZ 85224
Starter
Dashi Nasu
Fried eggplant and shishito peppers marinated in bonito broth. Topped with bonito flake and grated ginger.
Edamame
Boiled and salted soy bean pods.
Grilled Shishito Peppers
Japanese shishito peppers grilled and topped with bonito flake and furikake. Served with ginger dashi sauce.
Nanbanzuke
Fried Japanese snapper and sliced vegetables marinated in the dashi venegar, topped with micro shiso.
Sunomono
Cucumber and wakame seaweed tossed in soy vinegar and sesame seeds, topped with boiled octopus.
Tsukemono Pickles
Assortment of Japanese pickles including nappa cabbage, daikon, cucumbers and bell peppers.
Soup & Salad
Miso Soup
Bonito based miso soup with tofu, wakame and green onion.
Vegetable Soup
Kombu (kelp) based broth with wakame seaweed, tofu and green onion.
Yuzu Mushroom
4 kinds of sautéed mushroom mix, tossed in yuzu soy vinaigrette.
Shimogamo Caprese
Fresh tomato, burrata, pickled red onion, fresh red onion, ooba, tossed in lemon dashi vinaigrette dressing and salt. Topped with microgreens.
Sushi Bar Appetizer
Hirame Usuzukuri
Thinly sliced hirame sashimi, topped with pink salt. Served with amazu vinegar and serrano chili on the side.
Truffle Kanpachi
Raw kanpachi sashimi topped with truffle ponzu, shallots and microgreen.
Tuna Tataki
Bigeye tuna seared and served with shishito pesto, wasabi balsamic soy, cheerry tomatoes and topped with baby arugula.
Kitchen Appetizer
Agedashi Tofu
Fried tofu served in dashi soy, topped with shishito pepper, green onion, grated daikon and ginger. Extra green onion and sauce for an additional charge.
BBQ Beef Tongue
Thinly sliced beef tongue grilled, served with green onions and lemon salt sauce.
Kisu Tempura
Tempura battered and fried Japanese whiting fish, served with truffle salt, green tea salt and dashi sauce.
Koji Pork Belly
Pork belly marinated in salt koji paste and grilled. Served with shishito, fried potato and shichimi chili mayonnaise.
Miso Duck
Miso marinated duck breast, pan seared and served with fried potato, shishito, king oyster mushrooms and chili thread.
Shrimp Tempura
Tempura battered and deep-fried shrimps served with soy dashi sauce.
Saikyo Miso Cod
Saikyo miso marinated black cod, grilled and served with yuzu miso and pickled red onion.
Wagyu Carpaccio
Seared slices of Wagyu Beef topped with yuzu soy, garlic chips and green onion.
Hamachi Kama
Hamachi (yellowtail) collar grilled and served with ponzu and grated daikon on the side.
Panko Fried Aji
Panko breaded and fried horse mackerel. Served with ginger tartare sauce and tonkatsu sauce with a side of cabbage and lemon slices.
Wagyu Beef Stew
Three kinds of wagyu (Miyazaki, Kagoshima, Ozaki) stewed with beef jus, red miso and mushroom, topped with shishito and potato. Served grilled brioche bread.
Sushi
Assorted Sushi
6 pieces of chef's choice nigiri sushi.
Chirashi Bowl
Bowl of sushi rice topped with chef's choice sashimi.
Albacore / Bincho Maguro Nigiri
2 pieces. A slice of seared albacore tuna (bincho maguro) on top of sushi rice, topped with tataki sauce and green onion.
Tuna Belly - Medium Fatty / Chu Toro Nigiri
2 pieces. A slice of raw tuna belly (toro) on top of sushi rice.
Freshwater Eel / Unagi Nigiri
2 pieces. A slice of cooked freshwater eel (unagi) on top of sushi rice with sweet eel sauce. No wasabi inside.
Escolar / Abura Bouzu Nigiri
2 pieces. A slice of raw escolar (abura bouzu) on top of sushi rice and topped with soy sauteed jalapeno.
Halibut / Hirame Nigiri
2 pieces. A slice of raw halibut (hirame) on top of sushi rice.
Salmon Roe / Ikura Gunkan
2 piece. Marinated salmon roe (ikura) on top of sushi rice, wrapped with nori seaweed.
Inari / Bean Curd Sushi
2 pieces. Sushi rice wrapped inside of the sweet dried bean curd.
Mackerel / Saba Nigiri
2 pieces. A slice of cured mackerel (saba) on top of sushi rice, topped with ginger and green onion.
Amberjack / Kanpachi Nigiri
2 pieces. A slice of raw amberjack (kanpachi) on top of sushi rice.
King Crab / Taraba Gani Nigiri
2 pieces. A slice of cooked king crab (taraba gani) on top of sushi rice
Tuna Belly - Fatty / O Toro Nigiri
2 pieces. A slice of very fatty tuna belly (O Toro) on top of sushi rice.
Octopus / Tako Nigiri
2 pieces. A slice of cooked octopus (tako) on top of sushi rice.
Salmon / Sake Nigiri
2 pieces. A slice of raw salmon (sake) on top of sushi rice.
Scallop / Hotate Nigiri
2 pieces. A slice of raw scallop (hotate) on top of sushi rice.
Shrimp / Ebi Nigiri
2 pieces. A slice of cooked shrimp (ebi) on top of sushi rice.
Squid / Ika Nigiri
2 pieces. A slice of raw squid (ika) on top of sushi rice.
Sweet Shrimp / Ama Ebi Nigiri
2 pieces. A slice of raw sweet shrimp (botan ebi) on top of sushi rice. Served with fried shrimp heads.
Egg / Tamago Nigiri
2 pieces. A slice of cooked egg omelette (tamago) on top of sushi rice. No wasabi inside.
Flying Fish Roe / Tobiko Gunkan
2 piece. Marinated flying fish roe (Tobiko) on top of sushi rice, wrapped with nori seaweed.
Tuna / Maguro Nigiri
2 pieces. A slice of raw big eye tuna (mebachi maguro) on top of sushi rice.
Sea Urchin / Uni Gunkan
2 piece. Raw sea urchin (uni) on top of sushi rice, wrapped with nori seaweed.
Wagyu Nigiri
2 pieces. A slice of raw A-5 wagyu on top of sushi rice.
Yellowtail / Hamachi Nigiri
2 pieces. A slice of raw yellowtail (hamachi) on top of sushi rice.
Kamenote Nigiri
Sayori Nigiri
Smoked Salmon Nigiri
2 pieces. A slice of smoked salmon on top of sushi rice.
Sashimi
Assorted Sashimi
3 pieces each of 5 kinds of chef's choice sashimi.
Premium Assorted Sashimi
3 pieces each of 5 kinds of chef's choice sashimi of premium fish from the market.
Albacore Sashimi
4 pieces. Slices of seared albacore tuna (bincho maguro) topped with onion tataki sauce.
Tuna Belly - Medium Fatty / Chu Toro Sashimi
4 pieces. Slices of raw medium fatty tuna belly (chu toro).
Freshwater Eel / Unagi Sashimi
4 pieces. Slices of cooked freshwater eel (unagi) with sweet eel sauce.
Escolar / Abura Bouzu Sashimi
4 pieces. Slices of raw escolar (abura bouzu) with soy sautéed jalapeno.
Halibut / Hirame Sashimi
4 pieces. Slices of raw halibut (hirame).
Salmon Roe / Ikura Sashimi
Marinated salmon roe (ikura).
Amberjack / Kanpachi Sashimi
4 pieces. Slices of raw amberjack (kanpachi).
King Crab / Taraba Gani Sashimi
4 pieces. Pieces of cooked king crab legs (taraba gani).
Mackerel / Saba Sashimi
4 pieces. Slices of cured mackerel (saba). Served with ginger and green onion.
Tuna Belly - Fatty / O Toro Sashimi
4 pieces. Slices of raw fatty tuna belly (o toro).
Octopus / Tako Sashimi
4 pieces. Slices of cooked octopus (tako).
Salmon / Sake Sashimi
4 pieces. Slices of raw salmon (sake).
Scallop / Hotate Sashimi
4 pieces. Slices of raw scallop (hotate).
Shrimp / Ebi Sashimi
4 pieces. Slices of cooked shrimp (ebi).
Squid / Ika Sashimi
4 pieces. Slices of raw squid (ika).
Sweet Shrimp / Ama Ebi Sashimi
4 pieces. Pieces of raw sweet shrimp (botan ebi). Served with fried shrimp heads.
Egg / Tamago Sashimi
4 pieces. Slices of egg omelette cooked with dashi (tamago).
Flying Fish Roe / Tobiko Sashimi
Marinated flying fish roe (tobiko).
Tuna / Maguro Sashimi
4 pieces. Slices of big eye tuna (mebachi maguro).
Sea Urchin / Uni Sashimi
4 pieces. Pieces of raw sea urchin (uni).
Wagyu Sashimi
4 pieces. Pieces of raw A-5 wagyu, served with garlic chips.
Yellowtail / Hamachi Sashimi
4 pieces. Slices of raw yellowtail (hamachi).
Smoked Salmon Sashimi
4 pieces. Slices of smoked salmon.
Sayori Sashimi
Kamenote Sashimi
Rolls
Alaskan Roll
8 pieces. Sushi rice rolled with king crab, avocado, cucumber, with nori seaweed inside, topped with salmon, green onion and tataki sauce.
Avocado Roll
6 pieces. Sushi rice rolled with avocado, with nori seaweed outside.
California Roll
8 pieces. Sushi rice rolled with imitation crab, cucumber and avocado with nori seaweed inside.
Caterpillar Roll
8 pieces. Sushi rice rolled with freshwater eel (unagi), cucumber with nori seaweed inside, topped with avocado and sweet eel sauce.
Citrus Roll
8 pieces. Sushi rice rolled with spicy yellowtail, cucumber, avocado, lemon, ponzu with soy paper inside, topped with hamachi, sriracha and scallion.
Crazy Roll
5 pieces. Sushi rice rolled with spicy tuna, shrimp tempura, cucumber and avocado, with soy paper outside.
Cucumber Roll
6 pieces. Sushi rice rolled with cucumber, with nori seaweed outside.
Eel & Cucumber Roll
8 pieces. Sushi rice rolled with freshwater eel and cucumber with nori seaweed inside. Served with eel sauce.
Futomaki Roll
5 pieces. Sushi rice rolled with tamago, masago, cucumber, kampyo, yamagobo, shrimp and imitation crab with nori seaweed outside.
Kanpyo Roll
6 pieces. Sushi rice rolled with sweet pickled squash, with nori seaweed outside.
Negi Hama Roll
6 pieces. Sushi rice rolled with yellowtail (hamachi) and green onion with nori seaweed outside.
Negi Toro Roll
6 pieces. Sushi rice rolled with tuna belly (toro) and negi (green onion) with nori seaweed outside.
Panko King Crab Roll
5 pieces. Sushi rice rolled with panko breaded and fried king crab, avocado, asparagus, red onion, with soy paper outside, topped with micro cilantro. Served with spicy sherry aioli on the side.
Philly Roll
8 pieces. Sushi rice rolled with salmon, cream cheese and cucumber.
Rainbow Roll
8 pieces. Sushi rice rolled with imitation crab, avocado, cucumber with nori seaweed inside, topped with tuna, yellowtail, escolar and salmon.
Salmon Skin Roll
5 pieces. Sushi rice rolled with salmon skin, masago, yamagobo, cucumber and sprouts with nori seaweed outside.
Shimogamo Roll
5 pieces. Sushi rice rolled with panko fried shrimp, cabbage, avocado, masago, lemon, cucumber and miso mayo with nori seaweed on outside.
Shojin Roll
5 pieces. Sushi rice rolled with asparagus, cucumber, yamagobo, romaine lettuce, chive, with a thinly sliced pickled daikon. Served with onion sauce on the side.
Shrimp Tempura Roll
5 pieces. Spicy. Sushi rice rolled with shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber and miso mayo with nori seaweed outside.
Spicy Salmon Roll
8 pieces. Sushi rice rolled with spicy salmon and cucumber with nori seaweed inside.
Spicy Tuna Roll
8 pieces. Sushi rice rolled with spicy tuna and cucumber with nori seaweed inside.
Spicy Yellowtail Roll
8 pieces. Sushi rice rolled with spicy yellowtail and cucumber with nori seaweed inside.
Surf 'N Turf Roll
8 pieces. Sushi rice rolled with shrimp tempura, asparagus, and avocado, with nori seaweed inside. Topped with A-5 wagyu and garlic chips served with miso mustard with wagyu fat.
Toro Taku Roll
6 pieces. Sushi rice rolled with tuna belly (toro) and pickled daikon (takuan) with nori seaweed outside.
Tuna Roll
6 pieces. Sushi rice rolled with tuna with nori seaweed outside.
Ume Shiso Roll
6 pieces. Sushi rice rolled with pickled plum (ume) and shiso leaf with nori seaweed outside.
Yuzu Tuna Roll
8 pieces. Sushi rice rolled with spicy tuna and avocador inside, topped with bigeye tuna, micro cilantro, maui onion and yuzu ponzu.
Zen Roll
8 pieces. Sushi rice rolled with spicy tuna, shishito pepper, yamagobo, with soy paper inside, topped with avocado, yellowtail, tobiko and spicy soy.
Salmon Roll
6 pieces. Sushi rice rolled with salmon with nori seaweed outside.
Natto Roll
6 pieces. Sushi rice rolled with Natto with nori outside.
Entrée
Shimogamo Steak - American Wagyu 7oz
6 oz. of American Wagyu sirloin steak, served with onion soy sauce.
Swordfish
5 oz. swordfish pan seared and glazed with truffle soy butter. Served with a side of sautéed seasonal vegetables.
Seared Scallops
Pan seared scallops served with seaweed butter sauce with as side of shichimi peppers and tosaka seaweed salad.
Steak Cutlet
7 oz. of American Wagyu sirloin steak panko breaded and deep fried, served with citrus miso sauce.
Noodle
Beef Miso Udon
Spicy. Udon noodle in bonito and kelp stock soup with Shimogamo house special spicy beef miso and green onion.
Kakiage Udon
Udon noodle soup topped with 2 pieces of kakiage, wakame seaweed and green onion.
Tempura Udon
Tokyo-style udon noodle in bonito and kelp stock soup with 2 pieces of shrimp tempura, seaweed and green onion.
Udon Carbonara
Udon noodle cooked in Shimogamo special béchamel sauce and bacon, topped with green onion.
Wagyu Udon
Spicy. Udon noodle in bonito and kelp stock soup with A5 Japanese wagyu brisket cooked in sweet and salty soy mix with gobo burdock roots. Topped with shichimi pepper and green onion.
Sides
Sushi Rice
Steamed white rice prepared for sushi with vinegar.
White Rice
Steamed white rice.
Hon Wasabi
Pure wasabi with no horseradish mixed in.
Kizami Wasabi
Pickled wasabi leaf and stem.
Nikiri Soy
House blended soy with dashi, made for sushi.
Spicy Mayo
House blended spicy mayonnaise with tobanjan.
Ponzu Sauce
House blended cistrus soy sauce
Sautéed Jalepano
Soy sautéed jalapeño
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Shimogamo features a sushi bar and Japanese izakaya-style menu. Our sushi menu is filled with engaging, creative items, fine-tuned for those who are looking for unique experience at the Japanese dining. Our forté is not just sushi, but also the unique dishes that have been crafted by the meticulous Japanese cooking methods.
2051 W Warner Rd Ste 14, Chandler, AZ 85224