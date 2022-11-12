Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese

Shimogamo

2,156 Reviews

$$

2051 W Warner Rd Ste 14

Chandler, AZ 85224

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Yellowtail / Hamachi Nigiri
Miso Soup
Salmon / Sake Nigiri

Starter

Dashi Nasu

Dashi Nasu

$8.00

Fried eggplant and shishito peppers marinated in bonito broth. Topped with bonito flake and grated ginger.

Edamame

Edamame

$5.00

Boiled and salted soy bean pods.

Grilled Shishito Peppers

Grilled Shishito Peppers

$8.00

Japanese shishito peppers grilled and topped with bonito flake and furikake. Served with ginger dashi sauce.

Nanbanzuke

Nanbanzuke

$15.00

Fried Japanese snapper and sliced vegetables marinated in the dashi venegar, topped with micro shiso.

Sunomono

Sunomono

$6.00

Cucumber and wakame seaweed tossed in soy vinegar and sesame seeds, topped with boiled octopus.

Tsukemono Pickles

Tsukemono Pickles

$10.00

Assortment of Japanese pickles including nappa cabbage, daikon, cucumbers and bell peppers.

Soup & Salad

Miso Soup

Miso Soup

$4.00

Bonito based miso soup with tofu, wakame and green onion.

Vegetable Soup

$6.00

Kombu (kelp) based broth with wakame seaweed, tofu and green onion.

Yuzu Mushroom

Yuzu Mushroom

$13.00

4 kinds of sautéed mushroom mix, tossed in yuzu soy vinaigrette.

Shimogamo Caprese

Shimogamo Caprese

$15.00Out of stock

Fresh tomato, burrata, pickled red onion, fresh red onion, ooba, tossed in lemon dashi vinaigrette dressing and salt. Topped with microgreens.

Sushi Bar Appetizer

Hirame Usuzukuri

Hirame Usuzukuri

$21.00

Thinly sliced hirame sashimi, topped with pink salt. Served with amazu vinegar and serrano chili on the side.

Truffle Kanpachi

Truffle Kanpachi

$22.00

Raw kanpachi sashimi topped with truffle ponzu, shallots and microgreen.

Tuna Tataki

Tuna Tataki

$22.00

Bigeye tuna seared and served with shishito pesto, wasabi balsamic soy, cheerry tomatoes and topped with baby arugula.

Kitchen Appetizer

Agedashi Tofu

Agedashi Tofu

$8.00

Fried tofu served in dashi soy, topped with shishito pepper, green onion, grated daikon and ginger. Extra green onion and sauce for an additional charge.

BBQ Beef Tongue

BBQ Beef Tongue

$28.00

Thinly sliced beef tongue grilled, served with green onions and lemon salt sauce.

Kisu Tempura

Kisu Tempura

$18.00

Tempura battered and fried Japanese whiting fish, served with truffle salt, green tea salt and dashi sauce.

Koji Pork Belly

Koji Pork Belly

$19.00

Pork belly marinated in salt koji paste and grilled. Served with shishito, fried potato and shichimi chili mayonnaise.

Miso Duck

Miso Duck

$26.00

Miso marinated duck breast, pan seared and served with fried potato, shishito, king oyster mushrooms and chili thread.

Shrimp Tempura

Shrimp Tempura

$21.00

Tempura battered and deep-fried shrimps served with soy dashi sauce.

Saikyo Miso Cod

Saikyo Miso Cod

$36.00

Saikyo miso marinated black cod, grilled and served with yuzu miso and pickled red onion.

Wagyu Carpaccio

Wagyu Carpaccio

$54.00+

Seared slices of Wagyu Beef topped with yuzu soy, garlic chips and green onion.

Hamachi Kama

Hamachi Kama

$16.00

Hamachi (yellowtail) collar grilled and served with ponzu and grated daikon on the side.

Panko Fried Aji

Panko Fried Aji

$18.00

Panko breaded and fried horse mackerel. Served with ginger tartare sauce and tonkatsu sauce with a side of cabbage and lemon slices.

Wagyu Beef Stew

Wagyu Beef Stew

$32.00Out of stock

Three kinds of wagyu (Miyazaki, Kagoshima, Ozaki) stewed with beef jus, red miso and mushroom, topped with shishito and potato. Served grilled brioche bread.

Sushi

All sushi come with a side of ginger and wasabi.
Assorted Sushi

Assorted Sushi

$24.00

6 pieces of chef's choice nigiri sushi.

Chirashi Bowl

Chirashi Bowl

$38.00

Bowl of sushi rice topped with chef's choice sashimi.

Albacore / Bincho Maguro Nigiri

Albacore / Bincho Maguro Nigiri

$8.00

2 pieces. A slice of seared albacore tuna (bincho maguro) on top of sushi rice, topped with tataki sauce and green onion.

Tuna Belly - Medium Fatty / Chu Toro Nigiri

Tuna Belly - Medium Fatty / Chu Toro Nigiri

$20.00

2 pieces. A slice of raw tuna belly (toro) on top of sushi rice.

Freshwater Eel / Unagi Nigiri

Freshwater Eel / Unagi Nigiri

$9.00

2 pieces. A slice of cooked freshwater eel (unagi) on top of sushi rice with sweet eel sauce. No wasabi inside.

Escolar / Abura Bouzu Nigiri

Escolar / Abura Bouzu Nigiri

$10.00

2 pieces. A slice of raw escolar (abura bouzu) on top of sushi rice and topped with soy sauteed jalapeno.

Halibut / Hirame Nigiri

Halibut / Hirame Nigiri

$10.00

2 pieces. A slice of raw halibut (hirame) on top of sushi rice.

Salmon Roe / Ikura Gunkan

Salmon Roe / Ikura Gunkan

$10.00

2 piece. Marinated salmon roe (ikura) on top of sushi rice, wrapped with nori seaweed.

Inari / Bean Curd Sushi

Inari / Bean Curd Sushi

$6.00

2 pieces. Sushi rice wrapped inside of the sweet dried bean curd.

Mackerel / Saba Nigiri

Mackerel / Saba Nigiri

$9.00

2 pieces. A slice of cured mackerel (saba) on top of sushi rice, topped with ginger and green onion.

Amberjack / Kanpachi Nigiri

Amberjack / Kanpachi Nigiri

$10.00

2 pieces. A slice of raw amberjack (kanpachi) on top of sushi rice.

King Crab / Taraba Gani Nigiri

King Crab / Taraba Gani Nigiri

$16.00

2 pieces. A slice of cooked king crab (taraba gani) on top of sushi rice

Tuna Belly - Fatty / O Toro Nigiri

Tuna Belly - Fatty / O Toro Nigiri

$22.00

2 pieces. A slice of very fatty tuna belly (O Toro) on top of sushi rice.

Octopus / Tako Nigiri

Octopus / Tako Nigiri

$8.00

2 pieces. A slice of cooked octopus (tako) on top of sushi rice.

Salmon / Sake Nigiri

Salmon / Sake Nigiri

$9.00

2 pieces. A slice of raw salmon (sake) on top of sushi rice.

Scallop / Hotate Nigiri

Scallop / Hotate Nigiri

$9.00

2 pieces. A slice of raw scallop (hotate) on top of sushi rice.

Shrimp / Ebi Nigiri

Shrimp / Ebi Nigiri

$8.00

2 pieces. A slice of cooked shrimp (ebi) on top of sushi rice.

Squid / Ika Nigiri

Squid / Ika Nigiri

$8.00

2 pieces. A slice of raw squid (ika) on top of sushi rice.

Sweet Shrimp / Ama Ebi Nigiri

Sweet Shrimp / Ama Ebi Nigiri

$11.00

2 pieces. A slice of raw sweet shrimp (botan ebi) on top of sushi rice. Served with fried shrimp heads.

Egg / Tamago Nigiri

Egg / Tamago Nigiri

$6.00

2 pieces. A slice of cooked egg omelette (tamago) on top of sushi rice. No wasabi inside.

Flying Fish Roe / Tobiko Gunkan

Flying Fish Roe / Tobiko Gunkan

$8.00

2 piece. Marinated flying fish roe (Tobiko) on top of sushi rice, wrapped with nori seaweed.

Tuna / Maguro Nigiri

Tuna / Maguro Nigiri

$10.00

2 pieces. A slice of raw big eye tuna (mebachi maguro) on top of sushi rice.

Sea Urchin / Uni Gunkan

Sea Urchin / Uni Gunkan

$24.00

2 piece. Raw sea urchin (uni) on top of sushi rice, wrapped with nori seaweed.

Wagyu Nigiri

Wagyu Nigiri

$20.00

2 pieces. A slice of raw A-5 wagyu on top of sushi rice.

Yellowtail / Hamachi Nigiri

Yellowtail / Hamachi Nigiri

$10.00

2 pieces. A slice of raw yellowtail (hamachi) on top of sushi rice.

Kamenote Nigiri

$12.00

Sayori Nigiri

$12.00
Smoked Salmon Nigiri

Smoked Salmon Nigiri

$10.00Out of stock

2 pieces. A slice of smoked salmon on top of sushi rice.

Sashimi

All sashimi come with a side of ginger and wasabi.
Assorted Sashimi

Assorted Sashimi

$42.00

3 pieces each of 5 kinds of chef's choice sashimi.

Premium Assorted Sashimi

$98.00

3 pieces each of 5 kinds of chef's choice sashimi of premium fish from the market.

Albacore Sashimi

Albacore Sashimi

$16.00

4 pieces. Slices of seared albacore tuna (bincho maguro) topped with onion tataki sauce.

Tuna Belly - Medium Fatty / Chu Toro Sashimi

Tuna Belly - Medium Fatty / Chu Toro Sashimi

$40.00

4 pieces. Slices of raw medium fatty tuna belly (chu toro).

Freshwater Eel / Unagi Sashimi

Freshwater Eel / Unagi Sashimi

$18.00

4 pieces. Slices of cooked freshwater eel (unagi) with sweet eel sauce.

Escolar / Abura Bouzu Sashimi

Escolar / Abura Bouzu Sashimi

$20.00

4 pieces. Slices of raw escolar (abura bouzu) with soy sautéed jalapeno.

Halibut / Hirame Sashimi

Halibut / Hirame Sashimi

$20.00

4 pieces. Slices of raw halibut (hirame).

Salmon Roe / Ikura Sashimi

Salmon Roe / Ikura Sashimi

$20.00

Marinated salmon roe (ikura).

Amberjack / Kanpachi Sashimi

Amberjack / Kanpachi Sashimi

$20.00

4 pieces. Slices of raw amberjack (kanpachi).

King Crab / Taraba Gani Sashimi

King Crab / Taraba Gani Sashimi

$32.00

4 pieces. Pieces of cooked king crab legs (taraba gani).

Mackerel / Saba Sashimi

Mackerel / Saba Sashimi

$18.00

4 pieces. Slices of cured mackerel (saba). Served with ginger and green onion.

Tuna Belly - Fatty / O Toro Sashimi

Tuna Belly - Fatty / O Toro Sashimi

$44.00

4 pieces. Slices of raw fatty tuna belly (o toro).

Octopus / Tako Sashimi

Octopus / Tako Sashimi

$16.00

4 pieces. Slices of cooked octopus (tako).

Salmon / Sake Sashimi

Salmon / Sake Sashimi

$18.00

4 pieces. Slices of raw salmon (sake).

Scallop / Hotate Sashimi

Scallop / Hotate Sashimi

$18.00

4 pieces. Slices of raw scallop (hotate).

Shrimp / Ebi Sashimi

$16.00

4 pieces. Slices of cooked shrimp (ebi).

Squid / Ika Sashimi

$16.00

4 pieces. Slices of raw squid (ika).

Sweet Shrimp / Ama Ebi Sashimi

$22.00

4 pieces. Pieces of raw sweet shrimp (botan ebi). Served with fried shrimp heads.

Egg / Tamago Sashimi

Egg / Tamago Sashimi

$12.00

4 pieces. Slices of egg omelette cooked with dashi (tamago).

Flying Fish Roe / Tobiko Sashimi

Flying Fish Roe / Tobiko Sashimi

$16.00

Marinated flying fish roe (tobiko).

Tuna / Maguro Sashimi

Tuna / Maguro Sashimi

$20.00

4 pieces. Slices of big eye tuna (mebachi maguro).

Sea Urchin / Uni Sashimi

Sea Urchin / Uni Sashimi

$48.00

4 pieces. Pieces of raw sea urchin (uni).

Wagyu Sashimi

$40.00

4 pieces. Pieces of raw A-5 wagyu, served with garlic chips.

Yellowtail / Hamachi Sashimi

Yellowtail / Hamachi Sashimi

$20.00

4 pieces. Slices of raw yellowtail (hamachi).

Smoked Salmon Sashimi

$20.00Out of stock

4 pieces. Slices of smoked salmon.

Sayori Sashimi

$24.00

Kamenote Sashimi

$24.00

Rolls

All rolls come with a side of ginger and wasabi.
Alaskan Roll

Alaskan Roll

$19.00

8 pieces. Sushi rice rolled with king crab, avocado, cucumber, with nori seaweed inside, topped with salmon, green onion and tataki sauce.

Avocado Roll

Avocado Roll

$7.00

6 pieces. Sushi rice rolled with avocado, with nori seaweed outside.

California Roll

California Roll

$8.00

8 pieces. Sushi rice rolled with imitation crab, cucumber and avocado with nori seaweed inside.

Caterpillar Roll

Caterpillar Roll

$16.00

8 pieces. Sushi rice rolled with freshwater eel (unagi), cucumber with nori seaweed inside, topped with avocado and sweet eel sauce.

Citrus Roll

Citrus Roll

$19.00

8 pieces. Sushi rice rolled with spicy yellowtail, cucumber, avocado, lemon, ponzu with soy paper inside, topped with hamachi, sriracha and scallion.

Crazy Roll

Crazy Roll

$16.00

5 pieces. Sushi rice rolled with spicy tuna, shrimp tempura, cucumber and avocado, with soy paper outside.

Cucumber Roll

Cucumber Roll

$4.00

6 pieces. Sushi rice rolled with cucumber, with nori seaweed outside.

Eel & Cucumber Roll

Eel & Cucumber Roll

$13.00

8 pieces. Sushi rice rolled with freshwater eel and cucumber with nori seaweed inside. Served with eel sauce.

Futomaki Roll

Futomaki Roll

$12.00

5 pieces. Sushi rice rolled with tamago, masago, cucumber, kampyo, yamagobo, shrimp and imitation crab with nori seaweed outside.

Kanpyo Roll

Kanpyo Roll

$5.00

6 pieces. Sushi rice rolled with sweet pickled squash, with nori seaweed outside.

Negi Hama Roll

Negi Hama Roll

$10.00

6 pieces. Sushi rice rolled with yellowtail (hamachi) and green onion with nori seaweed outside.

Negi Toro Roll

Negi Toro Roll

$13.00+

6 pieces. Sushi rice rolled with tuna belly (toro) and negi (green onion) with nori seaweed outside.

Panko King Crab Roll

Panko King Crab Roll

$23.00

5 pieces. Sushi rice rolled with panko breaded and fried king crab, avocado, asparagus, red onion, with soy paper outside, topped with micro cilantro. Served with spicy sherry aioli on the side.

Philly Roll

Philly Roll

$11.00

8 pieces. Sushi rice rolled with salmon, cream cheese and cucumber.

Rainbow Roll

Rainbow Roll

$16.00

8 pieces. Sushi rice rolled with imitation crab, avocado, cucumber with nori seaweed inside, topped with tuna, yellowtail, escolar and salmon.

Salmon Skin Roll

Salmon Skin Roll

$11.00

5 pieces. Sushi rice rolled with salmon skin, masago, yamagobo, cucumber and sprouts with nori seaweed outside.

Shimogamo Roll

Shimogamo Roll

$16.00

5 pieces. Sushi rice rolled with panko fried shrimp, cabbage, avocado, masago, lemon, cucumber and miso mayo with nori seaweed on outside.

Shojin Roll

Shojin Roll

$12.00

5 pieces. Sushi rice rolled with asparagus, cucumber, yamagobo, romaine lettuce, chive, with a thinly sliced pickled daikon. Served with onion sauce on the side.

Shrimp Tempura Roll

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$13.00

5 pieces. Spicy. Sushi rice rolled with shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber and miso mayo with nori seaweed outside.

Spicy Salmon Roll

Spicy Salmon Roll

$9.00

8 pieces. Sushi rice rolled with spicy salmon and cucumber with nori seaweed inside.

Spicy Tuna Roll

Spicy Tuna Roll

$9.00

8 pieces. Sushi rice rolled with spicy tuna and cucumber with nori seaweed inside.

Spicy Yellowtail Roll

Spicy Yellowtail Roll

$9.00

8 pieces. Sushi rice rolled with spicy yellowtail and cucumber with nori seaweed inside.

Surf 'N Turf Roll

Surf 'N Turf Roll

$28.00

8 pieces. Sushi rice rolled with shrimp tempura, asparagus, and avocado, with nori seaweed inside. Topped with A-5 wagyu and garlic chips served with miso mustard with wagyu fat.

Toro Taku Roll

Toro Taku Roll

$14.00+

6 pieces. Sushi rice rolled with tuna belly (toro) and pickled daikon (takuan) with nori seaweed outside.

Tuna Roll

Tuna Roll

$9.00

6 pieces. Sushi rice rolled with tuna with nori seaweed outside.

Ume Shiso Roll

Ume Shiso Roll

$5.00

6 pieces. Sushi rice rolled with pickled plum (ume) and shiso leaf with nori seaweed outside.

Yuzu Tuna Roll

$19.00

8 pieces. Sushi rice rolled with spicy tuna and avocador inside, topped with bigeye tuna, micro cilantro, maui onion and yuzu ponzu.

Zen Roll

Zen Roll

$19.00

8 pieces. Sushi rice rolled with spicy tuna, shishito pepper, yamagobo, with soy paper inside, topped with avocado, yellowtail, tobiko and spicy soy.

Salmon Roll

Salmon Roll

$9.00

6 pieces. Sushi rice rolled with salmon with nori seaweed outside.

Natto Roll

Natto Roll

$10.00Out of stock

6 pieces. Sushi rice rolled with Natto with nori outside.

Entrée

Shimogamo Steak - American Wagyu 7oz

Shimogamo Steak - American Wagyu 7oz

$54.00

6 oz. of American Wagyu sirloin steak, served with onion soy sauce.

Swordfish

Swordfish

$30.00

5 oz. swordfish pan seared and glazed with truffle soy butter. Served with a side of sautéed seasonal vegetables.

Seared Scallops

Seared Scallops

$26.00

Pan seared scallops served with seaweed butter sauce with as side of shichimi peppers and tosaka seaweed salad.

Steak Cutlet

Steak Cutlet

$54.00

7 oz. of American Wagyu sirloin steak panko breaded and deep fried, served with citrus miso sauce.

Noodle

Beef Miso Udon

Beef Miso Udon

$15.00

Spicy. Udon noodle in bonito and kelp stock soup with Shimogamo house special spicy beef miso and green onion.

Kakiage Udon

$15.00

Udon noodle soup topped with 2 pieces of kakiage, wakame seaweed and green onion.

Tempura Udon

Tempura Udon

$15.00

Tokyo-style udon noodle in bonito and kelp stock soup with 2 pieces of shrimp tempura, seaweed and green onion.

Udon Carbonara

Udon Carbonara

$16.00

Udon noodle cooked in Shimogamo special béchamel sauce and bacon, topped with green onion.

Wagyu Udon

Wagyu Udon

$25.00

Spicy. Udon noodle in bonito and kelp stock soup with A5 Japanese wagyu brisket cooked in sweet and salty soy mix with gobo burdock roots. Topped with shichimi pepper and green onion.

Sides

Sushi Rice

$3.00

Steamed white rice prepared for sushi with vinegar.

White Rice

$2.00

Steamed white rice.

Hon Wasabi

$3.00

Pure wasabi with no horseradish mixed in.

Kizami Wasabi

$2.00

Pickled wasabi leaf and stem.

Nikiri Soy

$1.00

House blended soy with dashi, made for sushi.

Spicy Mayo

$1.00

House blended spicy mayonnaise with tobanjan.

Ponzu Sauce

$1.00

House blended cistrus soy sauce

Sautéed Jalepano

$1.00

Soy sautéed jalapeño

Non Alcoholic Beverage

Soft Drink

$3.00

Pepsi / Diet Pepsi / Dr. Pepper / Sierra Mist / Ginger Ale

House Brewed Iced Tea

$4.00

Iced Green Tea

$4.00

Hot Green Tea

$4.00

Club Soda

$1.50

Bottled Water

$3.00

Fresh Lemonade

$4.00

Perrier 500ml

$4.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Shimogamo features a sushi bar and Japanese izakaya-style menu. Our sushi menu is filled with engaging, creative items, fine-tuned for those who are looking for unique experience at the Japanese dining. Our forté is not just sushi, but also the unique dishes that have been crafted by the meticulous Japanese cooking methods.

Website

Location

2051 W Warner Rd Ste 14, Chandler, AZ 85224

Directions

Gallery
Shimogamo Japanese Restaurant image
Shimogamo Japanese Restaurant image
Shimogamo Japanese Restaurant image

Similar restaurants in your area

Rock Lobster - 2475 W. Queen Creek
orange star4.1 • 1,102
2475 W. Queen Creek Chandler, AZ 85248
View restaurantnext
Sushi Brokers - 50 W Vaughn Suite 101
orange star4.1 • 1,853
50 W Vaughn Suite 101 Gilbert, AZ 85234
View restaurantnext
Sushi Ave Express - 1939 E baseline Rd Ste 114
orange starNo Reviews
1939 E baseline Rd Ste 114 Gilbert, AZ 85233
View restaurantnext
Sushi Ramen Go
orange star4.6 • 474
1495 S Higley Rd Gilbert, AZ 85296
View restaurantnext
Geisha A Go Go
orange starNo Reviews
7150 E 6th Avenue Scottsdale, AZ 85251
View restaurantnext
Roka Akor | Scottsdale
orange starNo Reviews
7299 N. Scottsdale Rd. Scottsdale, AZ 85253
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Chandler

Floridino's Pizza & Pasta - Floridino's
orange star4.7 • 9,027
590 N. Alma School Rd #35 Chandler, AZ 85224
View restaurantnext
Floridino's Pizza & Pasta - Food Truck
orange star4.7 • 9,027
590 N Alma School Rd #35 Chandler, AZ 85224
View restaurantnext
Stone & Vine Urban Italian - Chandler
orange star4.4 • 4,846
1035 W Queen Creek Rd #103 Chandler, AZ 85248
View restaurantnext
Tott's Asian Diner
orange star4.5 • 4,358
4030 W Ray Rd Chandler, AZ 85226
View restaurantnext
Thai Chili 2 GO -- Chandler
orange star4.6 • 3,714
2895 South Alma School Rd. Chandler, AZ 85286
View restaurantnext
Sophia's Kitchen - Scottsdale
orange star4.7 • 3,411
17050 N Thompson Peak Pkwy Scottsdale, AZ 85225
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Chandler
Gilbert
review star
Avg 4.3 (92 restaurants)
Tempe
review star
Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)
Mesa
review star
Avg 4.1 (72 restaurants)
Queen Creek
review star
Avg 4 (11 restaurants)
Paradise Valley
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Apache Junction
review star
Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)
Phoenix
review star
Avg 4.4 (316 restaurants)
Scottsdale
review star
Avg 4.4 (136 restaurants)
Maricopa
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston