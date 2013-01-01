Sushi Ave Express 1939 E baseline Rd Ste 114

Sushi Ave Express imageView gallery
Popular Items

California Roll
Shrimp Tempura Roll
Gyoza

APPETIZER

Edamame

Edamame

$3.50

Steamed soybeans lightly sprinkled salt

Spicy Garlic Edamame

Spicy Garlic Edamame

$4.95

Stir fried soybeans with garlic and chili pepper

Miso Soup

Miso Soup

$3.50

Soy been paste soup with scaliions, tofu and seaweed

Gyoza

Gyoza

$6.50

Pork and vegetable dumplings with ponzu sauce

Egg Roll

Egg Roll

$6.50

Vegetable egg rolls with hawaiian sauce

Jalapeno Popper

Jalapeno Popper

$7.50

Deep fried in panko batter with jalapeno, cream cheese and crab mix

Crab Cake

Crab Cake

$6.95

Panko crust crab cake with spicy mayo

Hawaiian Shrimp

Hawaiian Shrimp

$6.95

Deep fried shrimp with hawaiian sauce

Shrimp Tempura

Shrimp Tempura

$7.95

5 pc Deep-fried shrimp

Assorted Vegetable Tempura

Assorted Vegetable Tempura

$7.50

Deep fried assortments of Onion, zucchini, sweet potato, asparagus, sweet pumpkin, and broccoli

Mixed Tempura

Mixed Tempura

$8.95

Assorted vegetable tempura with 2 pc shrimp tempura

Agedashi Tofu

Agedashi Tofu

$6.50

Deep fried tofu in soy broth with bonito flakes and green onion

Blank

$0.25

SALAD

House Salad

House Salad

$2.95
Cucumber Salad

Cucumber Salad

$4.50

Japanese-style cucumber marinated in a sweet citrus sauce

Seaweed Salad

Seaweed Salad

$4.95

Japanese-style marinated seaweed salad

Squid Salad

Squid Salad

$5.95

Japanese-style marinated squid salad

Spicy Tuna Salad

$8.95

Spicy tuna, sliced avocado, ponzu and miso ginger dressing

Crab Salad

$8.50

Crab mix, crab stick, sliced avocado, ponzu and miso ginger dressing

Sashimi Salad

Sashimi Salad

$13.95

Chef’s choice of chopped sashimi, sliced avocado, tataki sauce and miso ginger dressing

Tuna Tataki Salad

$13.95

Seared tuna sashimi, tataki sauce glaze, sliced avocado and miso ginger dressing

SIGNATURE ROLL

Garlic Spicy Tuna Roll

Garlic Spicy Tuna Roll

$12.95

Spicy tuna, asparagus, topped with seared tuna, avocado, fried garlic, spicy garlic ponzu sauce

Love Love Roll

Love Love Roll

$14.50Out of stock

Spicy crab mix, avocado, radish sprout in tuna wrap, served with green salad, Hawaiian sauce mustard sauce, chili oil

Sassy Albacore Roll

Sassy Albacore Roll

$12.95

Spicy crab mix, cucumber topped with seared albacore, jalapeno, mustard sauce, chili oil on green salad

Rolling Tiger Roll

Rolling Tiger Roll

$12.95

Crab mix, cucumber, avocado topped with seared shrimp, scallion, eel sauce, spicy mayo, sriracha dot, crunch

PHX Suns Roll

PHX Suns Roll

$12.95

Spicy crab mix, cream cheese, tuna, topped with shrimp, spicy mayo, eel sauce, sriracha dot

Alaska Roll

Alaska Roll

$12.50

Salmon, crab mix, cucumber, topped with white fish, lemon

Rainbow Roll

Rainbow Roll

$12.50

chef choice assorted sashimi on top of california roll

Caterpiller Roll

Caterpiller Roll

$13.95

Baked fresh water eel, crab mix, cucumber , topped with avocado, eel sauce

BTS Roll

BTS Roll

$13.95

Shrimp tempura(4pc), crab mix, cucumber, topped with spicy tuna, shrimp tempura, eel sauce, and samurai sauce

Mango Roll

Mango Roll

$12.50

Spicy tuna, crab mix, cucumber, cream cheese, avocado, topped with salmon, mango sauce

Red Rock Roll

Red Rock Roll

$10.95

Spicy tuna, crab mix, cucumber, crunch, eel sauce, spicy mayo

Tuna Tataki Roll

Tuna Tataki Roll

$12.50

Shrimp tempura, crab mix, cucumber, topped with seared tuna, avocado, tataki sauce

White Christmas Roll

White Christmas Roll

$12.50

Tuna, salmon, crab mix, topped with avocado, spicy mayo, eel sauce, rice crunch

Chicken Teriyaki Roll

Chicken Teriyaki Roll

$11.95

Chicken teriyaki, crab mix, cucumber, avocado, topped with eel sauce, scallion, yum yum sauce

Dragon Roll

Dragon Roll

$12.50

Crab mix, cucumber, topped with baked fresh water eel, avocado, eel sauce, creamy soy sauce stir fried soybeans with garlic and chili pepper

Ultimate Dragon Roll

Ultimate Dragon Roll

$13.50

Shrimp tempura, crab mix, cucumber, topped with baked eel, avocado, creamy soy sauce, eel sauce, rice crunch

ASU Roll

ASU Roll

$12.50

Shrimp tempura, cucumber, topped with spicy tuna, jalapeno, eel sauce, creamy wasabi sauce

Jalapeno Roll

Jalapeno Roll

$10.95

Panko crusted jalapeno stuffed with crab mix and cream cheese, spicy tuna, topped with crunch, eel sauce, yum yum sauce, sriracha

King Kong Roll

King Kong Roll

$12.95

Deep fried eel, cream cheese, crab mix, topped with yellowtail, avocado, crunch, eel sauce, yum yum sauce

Maui Roll

Maui Roll

$12.50

Shrimp tempura, crab mix, asparagus, topped with white fish, avocado, mango sauce, hawaiian sauce

Ultimate Shrimp Roll

Ultimate Shrimp Roll

$13.50

Shrimp tempura, crab mix, cucumber, avocado, topped with shrimp, eel sauce, creamy wasabi sauce

Baked Scallop Roll

Baked Scallop Roll

$11.50

Crab stick, avocado, topped with baked scallop, crab mix, spicy mayo, eel sauce

Dynamite Roll

Dynamite Roll

$11.50

Crab stick, avocado, topped with baked assorted fish, crab mix, onion, spicy mayo, eel sauce

Volcano Roll

Volcano Roll

$11.50

Oven cooked phily roll, topped with spicy crab mix, spicy mayo, eel sauce, crunch

ROLL

Tuna Roll

Tuna Roll

$5.95

Tuna

Salmon Roll

Salmon Roll

$5.50

Salmon

Yellowtail Roll

Yellowtail Roll

$5.95

Yellowtail

Octopus Roll

$5.95

Octopus

California Roll

California Roll

$5.50

Crab, cucumber, avocado

Spicy Tuna Roll

Spicy Tuna Roll

$6.50

Spicy tuna, cucumber

Spicy Salmon Roll

Spicy Salmon Roll

$6.50

Spicy salmon, cucumber

Spicy Yellowtail Roll

Spicy Yellowtail Roll

$6.50

Spicy yellowtail, cucumber

Spicy Crab Roll

Spicy Crab Roll

$6.50

Spicy crab, cucumber

Spicy Scallop Roll

$6.95

Spicy scallop, cucumber

Eel Cucumber Roll

Eel Cucumber Roll

$7.50
Shrimp Tempura Roll

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$8.95

Shrimp tempura, crab mix, cucumber, avocado, eel sauce, spicy mayo

Philly Roll

Philly Roll

$7.50

Salmon, cream cheese, avocado

Spider Roll

Spider Roll

$10.95

Soft shell crab, crab mix, avocado, cucumber, eel sauce, yum yum sauce, (spicy option available)

Eel Tempura Roll

$8.95

Deep fried eel, cucumber, crab mix, and avocado

Salmon Tempura Roll

Salmon Tempura Roll

$8.50

Salmon tempura, crab mix, cucumber, avocado, eel sauce, yum yum sauce

SUSHI BURRITO

Veggie Burrito

Veggie Burrito

$10.95

Sweet potato tempura, cucumber, seaweed salad, yamagobo and avocado, wrapped in soy paper with eel sauce

Tuna Poke Burrito

Tuna Poke Burrito

$11.95

Tuna poke. Cucumber. Avocado. Crabmix

Crunch Sushi Burrito

Crunch Sushi Burrito

$11.95

Shrimp tempura, spicy crap mix, cucumber, avocado, daikon and crunch, wrapped in soy paper with spicy aioli and eel sauce

POKE BOWL

AVE Tuna Poke Bowl

$13.50

Tuna mixed with house poke sauce, topped with shredded daikon, scallion, and avocado

Creamy Yellowtail Poke Bowl

$13.50

Yellowtail mixed with house spicy mayo, topped with masago, scallion, and avocado

Spicy Poke Bowl

$13.50

Spicy tuna, spicy salmon, and spicy crab, topped with masago, scallion, and avocado

Hawaiian Salmon Poke Bowl

$13.50

Salmon mixed with house tataki sauce, topped with crab mix, scallion and seaweed salad

Unagi Tamago Bowl

$15.95

Baked fresh water eel, square cut sweet egg, eel sauce, scallion and shredded seaweed on top of rice bowl

Chirashi Bowl

$17.95

10 pieces of chef choice sashimi with tamago

BENTO BOX

Chicken Teriyaki Bento

Chicken Teriyaki Bento

$12.50

Stir fried chicken breast teriyaki with vegetable, steamed rice, gyoza, veggie tempura

Bulgogi Bento

$12.95

Korean-style thinly sliced marinated rib eye beef with vegetable, steamed rice, gyoza, veggie tempura

Spicy Pork Bento

$12.50

Spicy Korean gochujang marinated pork with vegetable and steamed rice

Tonkatsu Bento

Tonkatsu Bento

$12.95

Panko crusted pork loin with katsu sauce and steamed rice

Chicken Katsu Bento

Chicken Katsu Bento

$12.50

Panko crusted chicken katsu, steamed rice, gyoza, veggie tempura

Orange Chicken Bento

$12.50

Lightly battered chicken with sweet spicy sauce

Tempura Bento

$12.50

Lightly battered shrimp and veggie tempura, steamed rice, gyoza

Yakisoba Bento

$13.50

Stir fried Japanese soba noodle

SUSHI

Tuna Nigiri

Tuna Nigiri

$5.95
Seared Tuna Nigiri

Seared Tuna Nigiri

$6.50
Salmon Nigiri

Salmon Nigiri

$4.95

Seared Salmon Nigiri

$5.50
Yellowtail Nigiri

Yellowtail Nigiri

$5.95
Albacore Nigiri

Albacore Nigiri

$5.95

Whitefish Nigiri

$4.50
Shrimp Nigiri

Shrimp Nigiri

$4.50
Fresh Water Eel Nigiri

Fresh Water Eel Nigiri

$6.50
Mackerel Nigiri

Mackerel Nigiri

$4.50
Octopus Nigiri

Octopus Nigiri

$5.50
Spicy Scallop Nigiri

Spicy Scallop Nigiri

$5.95
Smelt Roe Nigiri

Smelt Roe Nigiri

$4.50
Sweet Egg Nigiri

Sweet Egg Nigiri

$3.95
Crab Stick Nigiri

Crab Stick Nigiri

$4.95

SPECIAL SASHIMI

Salmon Bomb Sashimi

Salmon Bomb Sashimi

$13.50

Tuna mixed with house poke sauce, topped with shredded daikon, scallion, and avocado

Yellowtail Bomb Sashimi

Yellowtail Bomb Sashimi

$13.50

Yellowtail mixed with house spicy mayo, topped with masago, scallion, and avocado

Salmon Carpaccio Sashimi

$13.50

Scottish salmon, topped with sliced cucumber, lemon and citrus ponzu sauce

Yellowtail Carpaccio Sashimi

$13.50

Yellow tail, topped with sliced cucumber, lemon and citrus ponzu sauce

Citrus Tuna Tataki Sashimi

$13.50

Seared tuna, topped with avocado, scallion and citrus tataki sauce

Citrus Albacore Tataki Sashimi

$13.50

SASHIMI

Tuna Sashimi

Tuna Sashimi

$12.95

Seared Tuna Sashimi

$13.50
Salmon Sashimi

Salmon Sashimi

$11.50

Seared Salmon Sashimi

$12.50
Yellowtail Sashimi

Yellowtail Sashimi

$12.95
Albacore Sashimi

Albacore Sashimi

$12.50