Sushi Ave Express 1939 E baseline Rd Ste 114
No reviews yet
1939 E baseline Rd Ste 114
Gilbert, AZ 85233
Popular Items
APPETIZER
Edamame
Steamed soybeans lightly sprinkled salt
Spicy Garlic Edamame
Stir fried soybeans with garlic and chili pepper
Miso Soup
Soy been paste soup with scaliions, tofu and seaweed
Gyoza
Pork and vegetable dumplings with ponzu sauce
Egg Roll
Vegetable egg rolls with hawaiian sauce
Jalapeno Popper
Deep fried in panko batter with jalapeno, cream cheese and crab mix
Crab Cake
Panko crust crab cake with spicy mayo
Hawaiian Shrimp
Deep fried shrimp with hawaiian sauce
Shrimp Tempura
5 pc Deep-fried shrimp
Assorted Vegetable Tempura
Deep fried assortments of Onion, zucchini, sweet potato, asparagus, sweet pumpkin, and broccoli
Mixed Tempura
Assorted vegetable tempura with 2 pc shrimp tempura
Agedashi Tofu
Deep fried tofu in soy broth with bonito flakes and green onion
SALAD
House Salad
Cucumber Salad
Japanese-style cucumber marinated in a sweet citrus sauce
Seaweed Salad
Japanese-style marinated seaweed salad
Squid Salad
Japanese-style marinated squid salad
Spicy Tuna Salad
Spicy tuna, sliced avocado, ponzu and miso ginger dressing
Crab Salad
Crab mix, crab stick, sliced avocado, ponzu and miso ginger dressing
Sashimi Salad
Chef’s choice of chopped sashimi, sliced avocado, tataki sauce and miso ginger dressing
Tuna Tataki Salad
Seared tuna sashimi, tataki sauce glaze, sliced avocado and miso ginger dressing
SIGNATURE ROLL
Garlic Spicy Tuna Roll
Spicy tuna, asparagus, topped with seared tuna, avocado, fried garlic, spicy garlic ponzu sauce
Love Love Roll
Spicy crab mix, avocado, radish sprout in tuna wrap, served with green salad, Hawaiian sauce mustard sauce, chili oil
Sassy Albacore Roll
Spicy crab mix, cucumber topped with seared albacore, jalapeno, mustard sauce, chili oil on green salad
Rolling Tiger Roll
Crab mix, cucumber, avocado topped with seared shrimp, scallion, eel sauce, spicy mayo, sriracha dot, crunch
PHX Suns Roll
Spicy crab mix, cream cheese, tuna, topped with shrimp, spicy mayo, eel sauce, sriracha dot
Alaska Roll
Salmon, crab mix, cucumber, topped with white fish, lemon
Rainbow Roll
chef choice assorted sashimi on top of california roll
Caterpiller Roll
Baked fresh water eel, crab mix, cucumber , topped with avocado, eel sauce
BTS Roll
Shrimp tempura(4pc), crab mix, cucumber, topped with spicy tuna, shrimp tempura, eel sauce, and samurai sauce
Mango Roll
Spicy tuna, crab mix, cucumber, cream cheese, avocado, topped with salmon, mango sauce
Red Rock Roll
Spicy tuna, crab mix, cucumber, crunch, eel sauce, spicy mayo
Tuna Tataki Roll
Shrimp tempura, crab mix, cucumber, topped with seared tuna, avocado, tataki sauce
White Christmas Roll
Tuna, salmon, crab mix, topped with avocado, spicy mayo, eel sauce, rice crunch
Chicken Teriyaki Roll
Chicken teriyaki, crab mix, cucumber, avocado, topped with eel sauce, scallion, yum yum sauce
Dragon Roll
Crab mix, cucumber, topped with baked fresh water eel, avocado, eel sauce, creamy soy sauce stir fried soybeans with garlic and chili pepper
Ultimate Dragon Roll
Shrimp tempura, crab mix, cucumber, topped with baked eel, avocado, creamy soy sauce, eel sauce, rice crunch
ASU Roll
Shrimp tempura, cucumber, topped with spicy tuna, jalapeno, eel sauce, creamy wasabi sauce
Jalapeno Roll
Panko crusted jalapeno stuffed with crab mix and cream cheese, spicy tuna, topped with crunch, eel sauce, yum yum sauce, sriracha
King Kong Roll
Deep fried eel, cream cheese, crab mix, topped with yellowtail, avocado, crunch, eel sauce, yum yum sauce
Maui Roll
Shrimp tempura, crab mix, asparagus, topped with white fish, avocado, mango sauce, hawaiian sauce
Ultimate Shrimp Roll
Shrimp tempura, crab mix, cucumber, avocado, topped with shrimp, eel sauce, creamy wasabi sauce
Baked Scallop Roll
Crab stick, avocado, topped with baked scallop, crab mix, spicy mayo, eel sauce
Dynamite Roll
Crab stick, avocado, topped with baked assorted fish, crab mix, onion, spicy mayo, eel sauce
Volcano Roll
Oven cooked phily roll, topped with spicy crab mix, spicy mayo, eel sauce, crunch
ROLL
Tuna Roll
Tuna
Salmon Roll
Salmon
Yellowtail Roll
Yellowtail
Octopus Roll
Octopus
California Roll
Crab, cucumber, avocado
Spicy Tuna Roll
Spicy tuna, cucumber
Spicy Salmon Roll
Spicy salmon, cucumber
Spicy Yellowtail Roll
Spicy yellowtail, cucumber
Spicy Crab Roll
Spicy crab, cucumber
Spicy Scallop Roll
Spicy scallop, cucumber
Eel Cucumber Roll
Shrimp Tempura Roll
Shrimp tempura, crab mix, cucumber, avocado, eel sauce, spicy mayo
Philly Roll
Salmon, cream cheese, avocado
Spider Roll
Soft shell crab, crab mix, avocado, cucumber, eel sauce, yum yum sauce, (spicy option available)
Eel Tempura Roll
Deep fried eel, cucumber, crab mix, and avocado
Salmon Tempura Roll
Salmon tempura, crab mix, cucumber, avocado, eel sauce, yum yum sauce
SUSHI BURRITO
Veggie Burrito
Sweet potato tempura, cucumber, seaweed salad, yamagobo and avocado, wrapped in soy paper with eel sauce
Tuna Poke Burrito
Tuna poke. Cucumber. Avocado. Crabmix
Crunch Sushi Burrito
Shrimp tempura, spicy crap mix, cucumber, avocado, daikon and crunch, wrapped in soy paper with spicy aioli and eel sauce
POKE BOWL
AVE Tuna Poke Bowl
Tuna mixed with house poke sauce, topped with shredded daikon, scallion, and avocado
Creamy Yellowtail Poke Bowl
Yellowtail mixed with house spicy mayo, topped with masago, scallion, and avocado
Spicy Poke Bowl
Spicy tuna, spicy salmon, and spicy crab, topped with masago, scallion, and avocado
Hawaiian Salmon Poke Bowl
Salmon mixed with house tataki sauce, topped with crab mix, scallion and seaweed salad
Unagi Tamago Bowl
Baked fresh water eel, square cut sweet egg, eel sauce, scallion and shredded seaweed on top of rice bowl
Chirashi Bowl
10 pieces of chef choice sashimi with tamago
BENTO BOX
Chicken Teriyaki Bento
Stir fried chicken breast teriyaki with vegetable, steamed rice, gyoza, veggie tempura
Bulgogi Bento
Korean-style thinly sliced marinated rib eye beef with vegetable, steamed rice, gyoza, veggie tempura
Spicy Pork Bento
Spicy Korean gochujang marinated pork with vegetable and steamed rice
Tonkatsu Bento
Panko crusted pork loin with katsu sauce and steamed rice
Chicken Katsu Bento
Panko crusted chicken katsu, steamed rice, gyoza, veggie tempura
Orange Chicken Bento
Lightly battered chicken with sweet spicy sauce
Tempura Bento
Lightly battered shrimp and veggie tempura, steamed rice, gyoza
Yakisoba Bento
Stir fried Japanese soba noodle
SUSHI
Tuna Nigiri
Seared Tuna Nigiri
Salmon Nigiri
Seared Salmon Nigiri
Yellowtail Nigiri
Albacore Nigiri
Whitefish Nigiri
Shrimp Nigiri
Fresh Water Eel Nigiri
Mackerel Nigiri
Octopus Nigiri
Spicy Scallop Nigiri
Smelt Roe Nigiri
Sweet Egg Nigiri
Crab Stick Nigiri
SPECIAL SASHIMI
Salmon Bomb Sashimi
Yellowtail Bomb Sashimi
Yellowtail mixed with house spicy mayo, topped with masago, scallion, and avocado
Salmon Carpaccio Sashimi
Scottish salmon, topped with sliced cucumber, lemon and citrus ponzu sauce
Yellowtail Carpaccio Sashimi
Yellow tail, topped with sliced cucumber, lemon and citrus ponzu sauce
Citrus Tuna Tataki Sashimi
Seared tuna, topped with avocado, scallion and citrus tataki sauce