Sushi & Japanese
Asian Fusion

Rock Lobster 2475 W. Queen Creek

1,102 Reviews

$$

2475 W. Queen Creek

Chandler, AZ 85248

Popular Items

Online Specialty Rolls

KIG

$18.00

Shrimp Tempura, Spicy Crab, Cream Cheese, Topped with Spicy Tuna, Jalapeños, Eel Sauce, Spicy Aioli 8pieces

Da Bomb

$17.00

BBQ Eel, Crab Mix, Cucumber, Topped with spicy tuna, and eel sauce

Wicked

$15.00

Spicy crab mixed with jalapeño and cilantro, avocado, topped with crunches and sweet thai chili sauce

STRAWBERRY BUTTERFISH

$16.00

BUTTERFISH, CRAB MIX, AVOCADO, TOPPED WITH STRAWBERRIES AND SWEET PONZU

TATAKI

$17.00

SHRIMP TEMPURA AND FRIED SCALLIONS WITH SEARED TUNA, AVOCADO AND SPICY AIOLI

LOLLIPOP

$19.00

ASSORTED FRESH SASHIMI, SPICY CRAB AND AVOCADO, ROLLED IN CUCUMBERAND, TOPPED WITH SIRACHA, PONZU AND MASAGO

ULTIMATE SHRIMP TEMPURA

$14.00

SHRIMP TEMPURA, SPICY TUNA, ROMAINE LETTUCE, AVOCADO, WRAPPED IN SOY PAPER WITH WASABI AIOLI

YELLOWTAIL JALAPEÑO

$16.00

SPICY YELLOWTAIL, ASPARAGUS, TOPPED WITH YELLOWTAIL SASHIMI AND HONEY-JALAPENO-DAIKON PUREE

SPICY CHANDLER

$15.00

SPICY TUNA, SPICY CRAB, AVOCADO, ROMAINE LETTUCE, WRAPPED IN SOY PAPER WITH SPICY AIOLI

SUNSHINE

$16.00

SPICY SALMON, CUCUMBER, TOPPED WITH SALMON SASHIMI AND THINLY SLICE LEMON

VEGAS

$14.00

SALMON, CRAB STICK, TAMAGO, CREAM CHEESE, WRAPPED IN NORI TEMPURA FRIED, THEN WRAPPED IN RICE SOY PAPER, TOPPED WITH EEL SAUCE

CHIMICHANGA

$16.00

SPICY CRAB, CRAB STICK, AVOCADO TEMPURA FRIED, TOPPED WITH EEL SAUCE, SPICY AIOLI AND SRIACHA

SAMURAI

$18.00

CRAB MIX, SHRIMP TEMPURA, TOPPED WITH TUNA, SALMON, RED ONION AND SWEET & SPICY SAUCE -- THEN TORCHED!

COWBOY/COWGIRL

$18.00

SPICY TUNA/YELLOWTAIL, TOPPED WITH SASHIMI AND FINISHED WITH SPICY AIOLI AND SRIACHA

SANTAN

$14.00

YELLOWTAIL, JALAPENO, CREAM CHEESE, WRAPPED IN SOY PAPER AND TOPPED WITH WASABI AIOLI

HOUSTON

$14.00

TUNA, JALAPENO, CREAM CHEESE, WRAPPED IN SOY PAPER

SALMON POPPER

$18.00

JALAPENO STUFFED SPICY SALMON, CREAM CHEESE, PANKO FRIED, TOPPED WITH YELLOWTAIL, JALAPENOS, PONZU & EEL SAUCE

POPPIN

$18.00

WICKED ROLL, TOPPED WITH TEMPURA SHRIMP AND SCALLOPS, TOSSED IN A SWEET & SPICY SAUCE AND FINISHED WITH EEL SAUCE

BLAZING THUNDER

$18.00

PANKO FRIED SHRIMP, JALAPENO, CREAM CHEESE, TOPPED WITH TUNA, TEMPURA FRIED JALAPENOS, WASABI AIOLI AND SRIRACHA

ROSE'S ROLL

$17.00

BBQ EEL, CRAB MIX, AVOCADO, CREAM CHEESE, TEMPURA FRIED AND TOPPED WITH EEL SAUCE

DIABLO ROLL

$18.00

Spicy Tuna, Cream Cheese, Avocado, Shrimp Tempura Wrapped in Soy Paper Topped Chipotle Sauce

ABEL SPECIAL

$18.00

Spicy Crab, Shrimp Tempura, Avocado, Cream Cheese, Fresh Salmon, Roasted Jalapeno, Wrapped in Soy Paper Topped With Poke Sauce and Spicy Mayo

VOLCANO ROLL

$18.00

Spicy Crab, Shrimp Tempura, Cream Cheese, Fresh Salmon Sashimi on Top, Chipotle Sauce

CRAZY MANGO ROLL

$18.00

Spicy Crab, Shrimp Tempura, Avocado, Fresh Salmon Sashimi along with Fresh Mango topped with Sweet Mango Sauce

LOBSTER ROLL

$20.00

Sauteed Lobster, Crab Mix, Avocado, Onion, Mushrooms Topped with Eel Sauce and Masago

YUMMY ROLL

$19.00

Wrapped in Fresh Salmon Sashimi and Soy Paper with Spicy Crab, Avocado, Cucumber, Lemon Zest, Topped with Ponzu and Sriracha

CHX KATSU ROLL

$18.00

Katsu Chx, Bacon, Spicy Crab, Asparagus, Onion, Avocado, Wrapped in Soy Paper, Topped with Cilantro Ranch and Katsu Sauce

Online Speciality Sashimi

TUNA POKE

$21.00

SALMON POKE

$21.00

JALAPENO TAIL SASHIMI

$21.00

SALMON WITH PONZU ONION SASHIMI

$20.00

CITRUS YELLOWTAIL SASHIMI

$20.00

SASHIMI ASSORTMENT

$35.00

SUSHI ASSORTMENT

$22.00

ONLINE TRADITIONAL ROLLS

$7.00

CRAB MIX, AVOCADO AND CUCUMBER

$10.00

CRAB MIX, SHRIMP, CUCUMBER, TOPPED WITH TEMPURA CRUNCHIES AND EEL SAUCE

CALIFORNIA SPECIAL

$10.00

CRAB MIX, AVOCADO, CREAM CHEESE, TOPPED WITH CRUNCHIES AND EEL SAUCE

SUMMER ROLL

$10.00

TUNA, AVOCADO AND SPICY CRAB

SPICY CRAB

$7.00

SPICY CRAB MIX AND CUCUMBER

SPICY TUNA

$8.00

SPICY TUNA MIX AND CUCUMBER

SPICY YELLOWTAIL

$8.00

SPICY YELLOWTAIL MIX AND CUCUMBER

SPICY SALMON

$8.00

SPICY SALMON MIX AND CUCUMBER

EEL CUCUMBER

$9.00

BBQ EEL, CUCUMBER, TOPPED WITH EEL SAUCE

CATEPILLAR

$14.00

EEL CUCUMBER ROLL, TOPPED WITH AVOCADO AND EEL SAUCE

DRAGON ROLL

$16.00

SPICY CRAB, SHRIMP TEMPURA, CUCUMBER TOPPED WITH BBQ EEL, AVOCADO AND EEL SAUCE

RAINBOW

$15.00

CALIFORNIA ROLL TOPPED WITH FRESH TUNA, SALMON, SHRIMP, YELLOWTAIL, AND AVOCADO

TUNA ROLL

$7.00

FREH TUNA WRAPPED IN WHITE RICE

VEGETARIAN

$7.00

TAMAGOBO, TAKUAN, KANPYO, CUCUMBER, AVOCADO, AND ASPARAGUS

PHILLY

$8.00

SMOKED SALMON, CUCUMBER AND CREAM CHEESE

SHRIMP TEMPURA ROLL

$9.00

SHRIMP TEMPURA, CUCUMBER AND AVOCADO

SOFT-SHELL CRAB

$11.00

DEEP FRIED SOFT-SHELL CRAB, CUCUMBER AND AVOCADO

ONLINE STARTERS

EDAMAME

$7.00

CHOICE OF: SALTED, GARLIC, SPICY GARLIC, TRUFFLE

GYOZAS

$10.00

PORK AND CHICKEN DUMPLINGS

KOREAN BBQ BEEF

$11.00

GRILLED MARINATED SHORT RIBS

CHICKEN ROLLS

$9.00

SWEET THAI DIPPING SAUCE

VEGGIE EGG ROLLS

$9.00

SWEET THAI DIPPING SAUCE

COCONUT SHRIMP

$13.00

WITH CREAMY COCONUT-PINEAPPLE SAUCE

VEGETABLE TEMPURA

$12.00

BROCCOLI, SWEET POTATO, ONION RINGS, MUSHROOMS, ASPARAGUS

SHRIMP TEMPURA APP

$15.00

WITH WARM SOY DIPPING SAUCE

ONLINE SALADS

TATAKI SALAD

$15.50

MIXED GREENS, CUCUMBER, TOMATO, SEARED TUNA, JAPANESE VINAIGRETTE AND WONTON CHIPS

SQUID SALAD

$8.00

VEGETABLES, TANGY RICE VINEGAR, SESAME OIL, AND SWEET GINGER

HOUSE SALAD

$6.00

SEAWEED SALAD

$6.00

CUCUMBER SUNOMONO

$6.00

ONLINE TRADITIONAL SUSHI

TUNA NIGIRI

$6.00

TUNA SASHIMI

$13.00

SALMON NIGIRI

$6.00

SALMON SASHIMI

$13.00

YELLOWTAIL NIGIRI

$6.00

YELLOWTAIL SASHIMI

$13.00

SHRIMP NIGIRI

$6.00

SHRIMP SASHIMI

$13.00

BUTTERFISH NIGIRI

$7.00

BUTTERFISH SASHIMI

$14.00

OCTOPUS NIGIRI

$6.00

OCTOPUS SASHIMI

$13.00

SCALLOP NIGIRI

$6.00

SCALLOP SASHIMI

$13.00

BBQ EEL NIGIRI

$8.00

BBQ EEL SASHIMI

$17.00

SWEET EGG NIGIRI

$8.00

SWEET EGG SASHIMI

$10.00

SMELT ROE NIGIRI

$6.00

SMELT ROE SASHIMI

$15.00

SALMON ROE NIGIRI

$7.00

ALBACORE TATAKI NIGIRI

$6.00

ALBACORE TATAKI SASHIMI

$16.00

TUNA TATAKI NIGIRI

$6.00

TUNA TATAKI SASHIMI

$16.00

FRESH WASABI

$2.00

ONLINE ENTREES

STIR FRIED VEGETABLES

$3.00

RL SALMON

$18.00

GRILLED, TOGARASHI MISO BUTTER SAUCE, OVER RICE

ORANGE CHICKEN

$14.50

CRISPY TEMPURA, BELL PEPPER, ONION, FRESH PINEAPPLE, SWEET ORANGE CHILI SAUCE, RICE

VEGGIE YAKISOBA

$14.00

SOFT EGG NOODLES STIR-FRIED WITH CARROTS, ONIONS, BROCCOLI, ZUCCHINI, MUSHROOMS, YAKISOBA SAUCE

CHICKEN YAKISOBA

$16.00

SOFT EGG NOODLES STIR-FRIED WITH VEGETABLES, CHICKEN, YAKISOBA SAUCE

BEEF YAKISOBA

$17.00

SOFT EGG NOODLES STIR-FRIED VEGETABLES, BEEF AND YAKISOBA SAUCE

TERIYAKI CHICKEN

$16.00

GRILLED CHICKEN WITH SWEET TERIYAKI SAUCE, OVER RICE

CHICKEN KATSU

$16.00

PANKO BREADED CHICKEN WITH A SPECIAL RECIPE KATSU SAUCE, OVER RICE

THE ROCK BURGER

$14.50

GRILLED (SUB CHICKEN), CHEDDAR, TEMPURA ONION RING, LETTUCE, TOMATO, CHIPOTLE AIOLI, SWEET POTATO OR REGULAR FRIES IMPOSSIBLE BURGER ADD $3

Impossible Burger

$17.00

Cheddar, Tempura Onion Ring, Lettuce, Tomato and Chipotle Aioli Served with your choice of Sweet or Regular Fries

ONLINE DESSERTS

FRIED ICE CREAM

$7.50

MOCI ICE CREAM

$5.50

LAVA CAKE

$7.50

ONLINE SIDES

MISO SOUP

$4.00

SALTED SOYBEAN BROTH, TOFU, GREEN ONIONS, SEAWEED LEAVES

STEAMED RICE

$3.00

STIR FRIED VEGETABLES

$5.00

VEGGIE FRIED RICE

$8.00

CHICKEN FRIED RICE

$11.00

SHRIMP FRIED RICE

$11.00

BEEF FRIED RICE

$11.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Sushi and Grill

Website

Location

2475 W. Queen Creek, Chandler, AZ 85248

Directions

Rock Lobster image
Rock Lobster image

