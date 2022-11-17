Sushi & Japanese
Ramen
Sushi Ramen Go
474 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:45 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:45 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:45 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:45 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:45 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:45 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
1495 S Higley Rd, Ste #104, Gilbert, AZ 85296
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Sushi Brokers - 50 W Vaughn Suite 101
4.1 • 1,853
50 W Vaughn Suite 101 Gilbert, AZ 85234
View restaurant
Sushi Ave Express - 1939 E baseline Rd Ste 114
No Reviews
1939 E baseline Rd Ste 114 Gilbert, AZ 85233
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Gilbert
Ta Lew Thai Bistro - 1493 S. Higley Rd - 1493 S. Higley Rd
4.6 • 1,872
1493 S Higley Rd Gilbert, AZ 85296
View restaurant
Sushi Brokers - 50 W Vaughn Suite 101
4.1 • 1,853
50 W Vaughn Suite 101 Gilbert, AZ 85234
View restaurant