Sushi & Japanese
Ramen

Sushi Ramen Go

474 Reviews

$$

1495 S Higley Rd

Ste #104

Gilbert, AZ 85296

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Spicy Crab Crunch Roll
California Roll
Spicy Miso Ramen

Sushi

Tuna Nigiri

$6.00

Salmon Nigiri

$6.00

Yellowtail Nigiri

$6.00

Shrimp Nigiri

$5.00

Eel, Fresh Water Nigiri

$6.50

Smoked Salmon Nigiri

$5.50

Roe, Masago Nigiri

$5.00

masago- capelin fish

Crab Nigiri

$6.00

Octopus Nigiri

$6.00

Fluke\ Hirame N

$6.00Out of stock
Wasabi 1 Oz

Wasabi 1 Oz

$1.50

Scallops Nigiri

$6.00
Assorted Nigiri Platter

Assorted Nigiri Platter

$15.00

Chef’s choice 6 piece

Salmon

$12.00

Yellowtail

$12.00

Shrimp

$10.00

Eel

$12.00

Smoked Salmon

$11.00

Yellowtail Jalapeno Sashimi

$12.00

Tuna Tataki Sashimi

$12.00

Mackerel

$9.00Out of stock
Sm Sashimi Platter

Sm Sashimi Platter

$14.00

Lg Sashimi Platter

$28.00

Octopus Sashimi

$12.00

Tuna Sashimi

$12.00

Fluke\ Hirame Sashimi

$12.50Out of stock

Spicy Crab Mix 2oz

$2.00

Scallop Sashimi

$12.00
Tuna Roll

Tuna Roll

$6.50

Tuna

Cucumber Roll

Cucumber Roll

$5.00
Yellowtail Scallion Roll

Yellowtail Scallion Roll

$6.50

yellowtail, green onion

Ume Cucumber Roll

Ume Cucumber Roll

$5.00

Japanese plum, cucumber

Salmon Roll

Salmon Roll

$6.50

Salmon

Rice Roll

$2.50
California Roll

California Roll

$6.50

imitation crab, avocado, cucumber

Crab Roll

Crab Roll

$7.50

crab, avocado, cucumber

Spicy Tuna Roll

Spicy Tuna Roll

$7.00

spicy tuna mix, cucumber

Spicy Yellowtail Roll

Spicy Yellowtail Roll

$7.00

spicy yellowtail mix, green onions, cucumber

Spicy Salmon Roll

Spicy Salmon Roll

$7.00

spicy salmon mix, cucumber

Spicy California Roll

Spicy California Roll

$7.00

spicy crab mix,avocado, cucumber

Philadelphia Roll

Philadelphia Roll

$7.50

smoked salmon, cream cheese, cucumber

Eel Cucumber Roll

Eel Cucumber Roll

$7.50

fresh water eel, cucumber, eel sauce

Shrimp Tempura Roll

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$7.50

shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber

Vegetable Roll

Vegetable Roll

$6.00

avocado, cucumber, spinach, yama gobo

Avocado Roll

Avocado Roll

$6.00
Spicy Crab Crunch Roll

Spicy Crab Crunch Roll

$6.50

spicy crab mix, cucumber, topped with tempura flakes and eel sauce

Salmon Roll

Salmon Roll

$6.50

salmon. cucumber

Sweet Pot Roll

Sweet Pot Roll

$6.50

tempura. sweet potato, eel sauce

Sushi Combo

$20.00

California role plus 6 pieces of nigiri and edamame

Salmon Skin Roll

$6.00Out of stock
Picasso Roll *

Picasso Roll *

$13.50

Spicy yellowtail, avocado topped with yellowtail, jalapeno, cilantro, togarashi, sirracha, yuzu ponzu

Rainbow Roll *

Rainbow Roll *

$12.00

california roll topped with tuna, salmon, yellowtail, shrimp

Dragon Roll

Dragon Roll

$12.00

spicy crab mix, cucumber topped with fresh water eel and eel sauce

Goin Back to Cali Roll

Goin Back to Cali Roll

$11.00

spicy crab mix.avocado. cucumber. topped with shrimp, eel sauce and spicy mayo

Bubba Gump Roll

Bubba Gump Roll

$11.00
Rincon Roll

Rincon Roll

$10.00

soy paper, spicy tuna, shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber

Las Vegas Roll

Las Vegas Roll

$11.00

Salmon. spicy crab mix. cream cheese. tempura fried. eel sauce

Peppered Tataki Roll

Peppered Tataki Roll

$12.00

imitation crab, shrimp, avocado topped with seared peppered tuna, sesame soy chili sauce, green onions

Sunshine Roll

Sunshine Roll

$12.50

spicy salmon mix, cucumber topped with salmon, lemon, green onion

Caterpillar Roll

Caterpillar Roll

$11.50

eel, cucumber topped with avocado, eel sauce

Tuna for Days Roll

Tuna for Days Roll

$12.00
Red Roll

Red Roll

$12.50

shrimp tempura. cucumber. avocado. eel. topped with spicy eel sauce

Irishman

Irishman

$12.00

Salmon, cream cheese,jalapeños, avocado, topped with wasabi mayo

La Puebla Roll

La Puebla Roll

$12.00

Spicy tuna, jalapeños, cilantro, avocado, tempura fried topped with spicy mayo

Lollipop Roll

Lollipop Roll

$13.50

Cucumber rolled, imitation crab, avocado, tuna, salmon, yellowtail and shrimp

Jimi Hendrix Roll

Jimi Hendrix Roll

$11.50

Soy paper, spicy tuna, shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber, jalapeño, cilantro and masago

Spider Roll

Spider Roll

$12.00

Soft shell crab, crab stick, avocado, spicy mayo and eel sauce

Portland Roll

Portland Roll

$12.00

Crab, avocado, cucumber, topped with salmon and ponzu sauce

Yellow Submarine Roll

Yellow Submarine Roll

$11.00

California roll, topped with yellowtail, green onions and spicy ponzu sauce

Dynamite Roll

Dynamite Roll

$12.50

Baked crab and scallops, topped with eel sauce, spicy mayo and a squeeze of lemon

N.A.S.A. Roll

N.A.S.A. Roll

$10.00

Soy paper wrapped, tuna, cream cheese, jalapeños, topped with poke sauce

Tuna Hand Roll

$5.50

Cucumber Hand Roll

$4.00

Yellowtail Scallion Hand Roll

$5.50

Ume Cucumber Hand Roll

$4.50

California Hand Roll

$5.50

Crab Hand Roll

$6.50

Spicy Tuna Hand Roll

$6.50

Spicy Yellowtail Hand Roll

$6.50

Spicy Salmon Hand Roll

$6.50

Spicy California Hand Roll

$6.00

Philadelphia Hand Roll

$6.00

Eel Cucumber Hand Roll

$7.00

Shrimp Tempura Hand Roll

$6.50

Vegetable Hand Roll

$5.00

Avocado Hand Roll

$4.50

Salmon Skin Hand Roll

$6.00Out of stock

Scallop Handroll

$7.00

Hirame Hand Roll

$7.00Out of stock

Kitchen

Gyoza

Gyoza

$7.00

chicken and pork pot stickers

Chicken Karaage

Chicken Karaage

$7.50

Japanese style fried chicken bites

Chicken Satay

Chicken Satay

$4.00

Marinated chicken

Beef Satay

Beef Satay

$4.00

Marinated beef on a stick

Edamame

Edamame

$3.50
Edamame Spicy

Edamame Spicy

$4.00

Soy beans tossed in our house spice blend

Edamame Miso

Edamame Miso

$4.00
Seaweed Salad

Seaweed Salad

$3.50
Squid Salad

Squid Salad

$5.00

Sushi Tots

$9.00

Crispy rice, topped with spicy tuna, jalapeños and spicy eel sauce

Miso Soup

Miso Soup

$3.50

tofu, seaweed and green onions

Rice Bowl

Rice Bowl

$2.50
Takoyaki

Takoyaki

$7.00

Fried octopus balls served with mayo and okonomi sauce

Ice Cream

Ice Cream

$2.00Out of stock
Shrimp Tempura

Shrimp Tempura

$1.50
Tofu (6)

Tofu (6)

$2.00
Poke, Ahi

Poke, Ahi

$12.00

avocado, rice, cucumber, seaweed salad

Poke, Salmon

Poke, Salmon

$12.00
Beef Bowl

Beef Bowl

$14.00

Marinated steak, mixed grains and seasonal vegetables

Tuna Tataki

Tuna Tataki

$13.00

tataki- seared fish meat, usually cut into small pieces and served raw on the inside

Salmon Bowl

Salmon Bowl

$14.00

oven roasted salmon served with a medley of seasonal vegetables and served mixed grains

Shrimp Bowl

Shrimp Bowl

$13.00
Chashu Bowl

Chashu Bowl

$12.00

chashu- pork belly, mixed grains and seasonal vegetables

Veggie Bowl

Veggie Bowl

$10.50

Seasonal vegetables served with mixed grains and fried tofu

Fish Bowl

Fish Bowl

$14.50
Poke, Combo

Poke, Combo

$12.00

Avocado, ginger, seaweed salad, cucumber, ahi and salmon over sushi rice

Poke, Yellowtail

Poke, Yellowtail

$12.00

Avocado, ginger, seaweed salad, cucumber and yellowtail over sushi rice

Chicken Bowl

Chicken Bowl

$13.00

Mixed grain topped with sautéed seasonal veggies and chicken

Miso Ramen

Miso Ramen

$11.50

Pork and chicken broth, miso tare, nori chashu,corn, beansprouts and seasoned egg

Spicy Miso Ramen

Spicy Miso Ramen

$12.50

Pork and chicken broth, spicy miso tare, nori, chashu, corn, onions, bean sprouts and seasoned egg

Shio Ramen

Shio Ramen

$11.50

shio- salt based with chicken and pork broth, chashu, spinach, onions, nori and seasoned egg

Shoyu Ramen

Shoyu Ramen

$11.50

shoyu- soy sauce pork and chicken broth, shoyu tare, nori, chashu, spinach, onions, shitake mushrooms and seasoned egg

Vegetiarian Ramen

Vegetiarian Ramen

$11.00

Vegetable and soymilk broth, miso tare, spinach, onions, mushrooms tofu, corn, nori and seasoned egg

Kid Ramen

Kid Ramen

$6.00

Noodles and broth

Tonkotsu

Tonkotsu

$11.50

Rich pork broth served with chashu, mushrooms, onions, corn, nori and marinated egg.

Spicy Tonkotsu

Spicy Tonkotsu

$12.50
Chicken Ramen

Chicken Ramen

$11.50

Rich chicken broth, nori, chicken, onions, corn, bean sprouts and egg

Seafood Ramen

Seafood Ramen

$15.00

Seafood broth, onions, spinach, clams, calamari, sweet shrimp, nori and egg

N/A Beverages

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.50Out of stock

Sprite

$2.50

Ramune

$2.50

Calpico

$2.50Out of stock

Green Tea

$2.50

Ice Coffee

$2.50

Arnold Palmer

$2.50

oolong Tea

$2.50

Water, Bottled

$1.50

Rockstar

$2.50Out of stock
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:45 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:45 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:45 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:45 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:45 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:45 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1495 S Higley Rd, Ste #104, Gilbert, AZ 85296

Directions

Sushi Ramen Go image
Sushi Ramen Go image

