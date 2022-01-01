Go
Toast

Mouton's Bistro & Bar

Mouton's second location is in Cedar Park, Texas, tucked in at the corner of Lakeline and Cypress Creek. The Mouton Family opened the doors on February 1st 2018. The new location has a larger bar and patio with the same menu, cooked and served by many of the same staff that have been serving Leander for years.

GRILL

1821 S. Lakeline Blvd • $$

Avg 4.3 (836 reviews)

Popular Items

Leander Catfish Brown$14.99
Beer battered golden brown catfish served with fries and Serrano cole slaw. Also available Cajun fried or blackened.
Bacon & Cheddar Burger$13.99
Melted Cheddar cheese and three strips of thick cut bacon.
Fried Catfish & Fries$14.99
Crispy golden brown fried catfish with fries.
Key Lime Pie$5.99
Chicken Fried Steak$17.99
Our award winning, hand breaded black Angus cutlet is fried golden brown and smothered in homemade sausage cream gravy.
Boudin Balls$11.99
Mouton's Signature Dish! Our homemade boudin battered and fried golden brown
Cajun Colette$15.99
Penne rigate, sun dried tomatoes, bacon, red onions, and garlic tossed in homemade Cajun Alfredo.
Stuffed Burrito$11.99
One overstuffed burrito with bacon, sausage, ham, potatoes, eggs, and pepper jack cheese.
Breakfast Sandwich$6.99
Build your own breakfast sandwich, anyway you want it!
Friday Fish & Chips Special$9.99
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1821 S. Lakeline Blvd

Cedar Park TX

Sunday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 12:00 am
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston