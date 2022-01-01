Mouton's Bistro & Bar

Mouton's second location is in Cedar Park, Texas, tucked in at the corner of Lakeline and Cypress Creek. The Mouton Family opened the doors on February 1st 2018. The new location has a larger bar and patio with the same menu, cooked and served by many of the same staff that have been serving Leander for years.



1821 S. Lakeline Blvd • $$